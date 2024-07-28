Sport / Rugby

Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over

The Blitzboks captain had the chance to score the winning points in the bronze-medal match, but instead gave his teammate the honour

28 July 2024 - 16:39
by David Isaacson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Selvyn Davids handed the ball to Shaun Williams behind the tryline to score the winning try in the bronze-medal match against Australia at Stade de France on Saturday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANNAH PETERS
Selvyn Davids handed the ball to Shaun Williams behind the tryline to score the winning try in the bronze-medal match against Australia at Stade de France on Saturday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANNAH PETERS

Paris — Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids had the chance to score the winning try against Australia in the bronze-medal match in Paris on Saturday, but instead handed the ball to teammate Shaun Williams to dot down.

Davids, the team’s top try-scorer of the competition with four tries, ran around the final defender down the left touchline and cantered unchallenged into the in-goal area, where he gave the ball to Williams to claim the five points, his only try of the competition.

The scores had been locked at 19-19 at that stage and the converted try made it 26-19 for SA.

Davids, who had scored earlier in the match, said he believed Williams had done the real work earlier in the movement before he received the ball.

“Shaun deserved a try more than myself. I was just there on the outside receiving the ball.

“It was an empty try-line, or there was no-one in front of me, so I just thought, ‘well, you deserve this more than what I do’ so I just handed the ball to him.”

Teammate Zain Davids also claimed two tries, including one in which he got his foot to a falling ball and kicked it ahead to score.

It was a moment of magic in which he had a split second to react and got it absolutely right.

“It was just instinct,” said Davids, who finished with three tries in all.

American Perry Baker finished with the most tries, six, which was enough to finish as joint top-scorer on 30 with Iowane of Fiji.

Tristan Leyds was SA’s highest points scorer on 28, with two tries and nine conversions.

Paris medal ‘goes deep’ for Rosko Specman after bagging rare double

Blitzboks veteran Rosko Specman, the first South African in 104 years to win a second Olympic medal after an eight-year gap, said his Paris 2024 ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Blitzboks into Paris quarters with big win over Japan

Olympic dream alive but now SA have to brace for heavyweights
Sport
3 days ago

Depth, kicking, positions: what have Bok fans learnt so far in 2024?

The Boks are far more comfortable to yield to their attacking instincts; now they need greater precision
Sport
2 days ago

Blitzboks’ Olympic campaign hangs by a thread after opening loss

Loss to Ireland has team hunting for points in pool matches
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: The farmer who started a bike ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
SA’s top 10 Olympic medal hopes feature new ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Paris medal ‘goes deep’ for Rosko Specman after ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Back-wheel blues blow Candice Lill’s Olympic race
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lions coach Nkosi cracks whip after Sharks loss
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Paris medal ‘goes deep’ for Rosko Specman after bagging rare double

Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks into Paris quarters with big win over Japan

Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks’ Olympic campaign hangs by a thread after opening loss

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.