Love gets first All Blacks call-up for Rugby Championship squad

Fullback Ruben Love has received his first All Blacks call-up while captain Scott Barrett was included in the 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship despite undergoing surgery on an injured finger.
Lock Josh Lord has also been included as injury cover for Barrett, the All Blacks said on Sunday.
Loose forward Sam Cane, who has played 95 Tests, returns to the squad after missing matches against England and Fiji earlier in July, along with midfielder David Havili and outside back Will Jordan.
“Sam Cane, Will and David bring a lot of experience and leadership to the group,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said.
“It will be a special moment for Ruben being selected for the first time. He’s worked hard in the background and will be ready when his opportunity comes.”
New Zealand begin their Rugby Championship title defence with two home matches against Argentina on August 10 and August 17, before travelling to SA for two matches against the Springboks on August 31 and September 7.
All Blacks squad:
Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi
Backs: Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko loane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele'a
* Duhan van der Merwe set a try scoring record for Scotland as they concluded their month-long tour of the Americas with a hard-fought 31-19 win over Uruguay at Estadio Charrua on Saturday.
Van der Merwe went over in the first half for his 28th try for Scotland, breaking Stuart Hogg’s record, as the tourists built up a 19-0 lead after 26 minutes.
The Scots, who also beat Canada, the US and Chile on their midyear tour, outscored their hosts five tries to three.
They romped into the lead after a trio of tries from Ewan Ashman, Luke Crosbie and Van der Merwe in the opening exchanges.
But Uruguay hit back to level as they scored three unanswered tries through Santiago Alvarez, Felipe Etcheverry and substitute forward Manuel Diana to level the score at 19-19 in the 61st minute.
Scotland, however, then proved stronger in the forward exchanges and made sure of victory as Patrick Harrison and Pierre Schoeman each went over for a score within the space of four minutes.
Reuters
