Depth, kicking, positions: what have Bok fans learnt so far in 2024?

What have Bok fans learnt from the first three Tests since the world champions’ triumph in Paris?
Strength in depth: The Springboks possess depth in most areas and, in particular, are flourishing at prop.
Gerhard Steenekamp and Jan-Hendrik Wessels have added layers to the loose head position, also propped up by Steven Kitshoff and Ox Nche. Steenekamp is a no-nonsense operator in the set pieces, while Wessels brings a sturdy presence at scrum time and is a ball carrier of lusty stride.
On the tight head side, Thomas du Toit has had to wait almost a year to play his 19th Test, but it was as if he was never gone. Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch and Test rookie Neethling Fouche all help make tight head a well-stocked position.
Precision poser: The Bok attack — now under the choreography of Tony Brown — is going places, though not always to the desired destination. It hasn’t been a one-size-fits-all approach, with variations depending on opposition and conditions on the day.
What is clear, though, is that the Boks are far more comfortable to yield to their attacking instincts. In the past, where they might have been shackled by fear of failure and where they made most of their inroads off turnovers and transitional play, they now appear far more willing to have a crack, even from first phase.
They are not averse to the skip pass as they seek to exploit space and opportunity in the wider channels. What they clearly need is refinement and greater precision in its execution.
Kick the habit: If not an area of concern, goal-kicking remains a hot talking point among Bok fans. Handré Pollard, who was “Mr Reliable” when he reclaimed his starting spot from Manie Libbok at the World Cup, at times fluffed his lines against Ireland. As for Libbok, he continues to drift off target more than he should.
However, in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the Boks have a kicker who seems undaunted by the challenge, as evidenced in his debut against Wales in London. He has range and adaptability. It would be ironic if he should get more game time because of his boot and not the miracles he works in general play.
Still on the rack: The No 8 jersey remains unclaimed after the retirement of Duane Vermeulen in 2023. Jasper Wiese had been groomed as his successor but he hasn’t fully grasped his opportunities. The 2023 World Cup was an example of him failing to take ownership of that position. His lengthy suspension has complicated a renewed bid to stake a claim. Evan Roos was expected to seize the moment but he hasn’t entirely convinced the Bok coaching staff, as was evident in his omission from the tour of Australia.
Bringing options: The emergence of Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been largely anticipated. Still, watching him unfurl what he has to offer has mesmerised many Bok fans. Feinberg-Mngomezulu doesn’t just bring a box of tricks; he brings physicality too. As a result he offers the Boks greater flexibility in selection.
He brings what Frans Steyn used to, though in a different box and ribbon. Having him in the match day 23 means the Boks — especially if they have Grant Williams as the other backline substitute — can routinely go to a six/two split on the bench. They did this with mixed results against Ireland. They even have the option of going seven/one, but that delicate dance isn’t for every occasion.
Depth, kicking, positions: what have Bok fans learnt so far in 2024?
The Boks are far more comfortable to yield to their attacking instincts; now they need greater precision
The reasoning behind André Esterhuizen’s four-match ban
Mix of youth and experience in Bok squad for Rugby Championship
GAVIN RICH: Portugal contest a salute to newfound depth of Bok squad
