Blitzboks into Paris quarters with big win over Japan

The Blitzboks advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sevens tournament at the Paris Olympics after they overwhelmed Japan 49-5 in their final pool match on Thursday.

Knowing they had to win by 21 points or more the South Africans made light work of their opponents making a fast start to put Japan firmly on the back foot.

The Blitzboks who could only manage to score a try in each of their defeats to Ireland and New Zealand on Wednesday went into overdrive with strong performances from Zain Davids, Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk.

In pursuit of a healthy winning margin, the Blitzboks played with the required urgency from the outset.