Sport / Rugby

The reasoning behind André Esterhuizen’s four-match ban

Bok centre will serve his ban during Currie Cup after disciplinary hearing puts paid to Australian Tests

24 July 2024 - 15:09
by LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen looks on ruefully after he was sent off in last weekend’s clash against Portugal. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen looks on ruefully after he was sent off in last weekend’s clash against Portugal. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER

André Esterhuizen has been banned for four matches but that may be reduced to three if he completes the World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

Esterhuizen was shown a yellow card by referee Hollie Davidson in last Saturday’s Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein, but after a bunker review the sanction was upgraded to a red. The bulky Bok centre collided with Portugal’s Jose Lima and made head contact in the tackle.

He was ordered from the field barely three minutes into the game and his banishment was confirmed less than 10 minutes later.

The disciplinary committee hearing chaired by Matthew Weaver (England) with former player Jamie Corsi (Wales) and former international referee Valeriu Toma (Romania) decided the offence warranted the mandatory mid-end entry point of six matches for an offence involving contact with the head.

Having considered the mitigating factors, the committee decided not to award a full 50% mitigation to the sanction, resulting in a sanction of four matches. The ban effectively put paid to his prospects of selection in the Springbok squad for August’s Rugby Championship matches in Australia.

The Boks have included Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Lukhanyo Am as centres in their touring squad, while Handré Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can also cover inside centre should the need arise.

Esterhuizen, who rejoined the Sharks earlier in 2024 after stints in Japan and England, will serve his ban in the next few rounds of the Currie Cup.

He will miss this weekend’s clash against the Lions at Ellis Park and next week’s trip to Mbombela against the Pumas, as well as the home match against Griquas the week after. Should he not complete the coaching intervention programme, he will also miss the away clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

The player has 48 hours to appeal against the sanction.

TimesLIVE

Davids says Blitzboks ‘can go all the way’ in Paris

Captain Selwyn Davids is hoping the Blitzboks can get Team South Africa off to a good start with a medal on the opening day of the Olympics on ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Spec Magic’ promises to bring home bacon for Blitzboks

Rugby sevens star Rosko Specman is upbeat about the Blitzboks’ Olympic tournament opener against Ireland on Wednesday afternoon, promising “Spec ...
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Portugal contest a salute to newfound depth of Bok squad

While Portugal might be a tier two side, 14-man fledgling Springbok team did not miss a beat in amassing more than 50 points
Sport
2 days ago

Simmers feels right at home in France

The oldest member of SA women’s sevens is also the most experienced
Sport
3 days ago

Coach Rassie reduces Bok squad for Portugal Test

‘We thought it would be beneficial to give players who are not playing this weekend a proper break to regenerate’
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mix of youth and experience in Bok squad for ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Archer Roux will be SA’s first Olympian in action ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Currie Cup pacesetters Lions have shown claws but ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Davids says Blitzboks ‘can go all the way’ in ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Currie Cup pacesetters Lions have shown claws but have reason to pause

Sport / Rugby

Mix of youth and experience in Bok squad for Rugby Championship

Sport / Rugby

Davids says Blitzboks ‘can go all the way’ in Paris

Sport / Rugby

‘Spec Magic’ promises to bring home bacon for Blitzboks

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Portugal contest a salute to newfound depth of Bok squad

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.