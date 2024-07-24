Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks’ Olympic campaign hangs by a thread after opening loss

Loss to Ireland has team hunting for points in pool matches

24 July 2024 - 19:34
by BRENDEN NEL
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Selvyn Davids of Team SA scores a try against Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France, July 24 2024. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Selvyn Davids of Team SA scores a try against Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France, July 24 2024. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

The Springbok Sevens Olympic campaign hangs by a thread after they went down 10-5 to Ireland in their opening game at the Olympic Sevens in Paris on Wednesday.

The Blitzboks could not argue that they were the second best side on the park during the game, though a controversial call ensured Ireland’s second and decisive try to killed off their chances.

It now means that their second game against arch-rivals New Zealand is a must-win affair if they are to progress to the semifinals, and they need to win substantively. With the winners and runners up qualifying for the quarterfinals of the three pools, only the two best third-place finishers will qualify. If the Boks lose to New Zealand they will need a big win over Japan and some luck to qualify.

A loss would end their campaign before the final pool game against Japan on Thursday, and could see them out of the Olympics before the opening ceremony takes place on Friday.

While Ireland had about 90% possession, the Blitzboks rallied late but ran out of time to go down fighting.

The controversial call, which came halfway in the second half, went against Ryan Oosthuizen as the referee called for TMO intervention for supposed foul play.

But replays showed the hit wasn’t high, and it was Oosthuizen who took the brunt of the hit in an awkward tackle. Nevertheless, despite the lack of evidence, it was decided that there was foul play and Oosthuizen was yellow carded and spent the final two minutes in the sin bin.

Shortly after the restart, Terry Kennedy wrong-footed the defence on the blindside and scored, taking his side to 10-0 up.

Selvyn Davids doubled with Rosko Specman for a late try, but the crucial restart after the hooter didn’t travel 10m and Ireland were let off the hook.

The Blitzboks were due to face New Zealand later on Wednesday evening.

SuperSport.com

Davids says Blitzboks ‘can go all the way’ in Paris

Captain Selwyn Davids is hoping the Blitzboks can get Team South Africa off to a good start with a medal on the opening day of the Olympics on ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Spec Magic’ promises to bring home bacon for Blitzboks

Rugby sevens star Rosko Specman is upbeat about the Blitzboks’ Olympic tournament opener against Ireland on Wednesday afternoon, promising “Spec ...
Sport
2 days ago

Blitzboks, China book Sevens place in Paris

The Blitzboks have qualified for the men’s competition after a 14-5 win over Britain, while China have qualified for the women’s competition after a ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mix of youth and experience in Bok squad for ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
The reasoning behind André Esterhuizen’s ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Archer Roux will be SA’s first Olympian in action ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Currie Cup pacesetters Lions have shown claws but ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Spain’s Nadal-Alcaraz cautious on Olympics medal win

Sport / Other Sport

Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett owns unique spot in Tatjana Smith’s shadow

Sport / Other Sport

US-Australia rivalry to light up Paris pool

Sport / Other Sport

Pogacar turns from Baby Cannibal to colossus

Sport / Other Sport

Archer Roux will be SA’s first Olympian in action at Paris Games

Sport / Other Sport

UK swimmer Peaty calls for level playing field after Chinese doping cases

Sport / Other Sport

Simmers feels right at home in France

Sport / Rugby

Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold

Sport / Other Sport

Van Niekerk eyes medals in both relays — and a place in history

Sport / Other Sport

Volleyball at the Eiffel Tower? Paris landmarks double up as Olympic venues

Sport / Other Sport

Egyptian cyclist disqualified from Paris Games after collision uproar

Sport / Other Sport

Rafael Nadal warms up for Olympics with doubles win in Bastad

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.