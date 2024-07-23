Mix of youth and experience in Bok squad for Rugby Championship

Ruan Nortjé has been included in the Bok squad for the Rugby Championship. Injuries to Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager have opened the door for the Bulls captain. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN ORTON
Five players who made their debuts in 2024 have fought their way into the Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship.
Jan-Hendrik Wessels (utility forward), Johan Grobbelaar (hooker), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back), Ben-Jason Dixon (utility forward) and Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf) have grabbed their opportunities. They will fly to Australia next week in preparation for the opening clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane on August 10.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named 22 Rugby World Cup-winners in his 33-man squad led by Siya Kolisi.
The only newcomer is lock Ruan Nortjé, who made his Springbok debut against Wales in 2022 and represented the SA A side in November that year. All the other players featured in the team’s opening four Tests of the season against Wales at Twickenham or during the Tests against Ireland and Portugal.
Among the players not considered for selection due to injury or rehab were Jean Kleyn, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert (all locks), Steven Kitshoff (prop), Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalves), Canan Moodie (centre), Edwill van der Merwe (wing) and Damian Willemse (utility back). No 8 Jasper Wiese is suspended and centre André Esterhuizen awaits a disciplinary hearing after being sent off in the 64-21 win over Portugal on Saturday.
“This is a quality group of players, which includes a mixture of youth and experience and we believe this is the best group we could select for this tough assignment,” Erasmus said.
“We rested some players before the match against Portugal to recharge for this competition and we are excited to see the energy they’ll bring back to the squad. We’ve also included a few younger players who made a strong statement in the Tests we played so far this season.
“The injury to Franco Mostert opened the door for Ruan Nortjé to make his comeback to the national team and he brings a different type of experience as captain of the Bulls.”
Erasmus lauded the younger players in the group for the strong statement they made this season. He looked forward to seeing what they have to offer in what will be a vastly different challenge against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.
We’re excited to launch this new edition of the tournament and test ourselves against the southern hemisphere sides again
Rassie Erasmus
“We were impressed with Salmaan Moerat [who became the 66thSpringbok captain against Portugal], Dixon, Grobbelaar, Wessels and Feinberg-Mngomezulu when they received a chance to play this season.
“While this may be a different challenge to facing Wales, Ireland and Portugal, we have faith in the players to make another big step up against the southern hemisphere teams who play a different type of rugby to the sides we’ve faced up to now.”
Erasmus conceded there were players who could regard themselves unfortunate not to have made selection.
“As always there are a number of unlucky players, but we could only select a squad of 33 to travel to Australia.
“The players excluded will be available for selection for their respective clubs but we explained to them before we departed Bloemfontein that this squad is not necessarily the same group that will be selected for the matches against New Zealand and Argentina. They have been put on specialised conditioning programmes to ensure they are ready should they get the call-up.”
Erasmus is bracing for a stern challenge in the Rugby Championship.
“We faced New Zealand in the [2023] World Cup final and won by a point and we know how tough the competition and rivalry is between the teams. Australia are also a quality team and we’ve seen historically they are a force to be reckoned with at home, while Argentina are a physical and competitive team and always push us to the limit, so we are under no illusions about what lies ahead.”
The Springboks face Australia in Brisbane and Perth on August 10 and 17 before returning to SA to play consecutive matches against New Zealand in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.
They then take a short trip to Argentina to face Los Pumas in Santiago on September 21, before wrapping up the tournament in Mbombela against Argentina on September 28.
Springbok squad for Rugby Championship:
Forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon (Stormers), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Siya Kolisi (capt, Racing 92), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortjé (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls).
Backs:Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morné van den Berg (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks).
