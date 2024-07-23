Currie Cup pacesetters Lions have shown claws but have reason to pause
Joburg side face coastal challenge in Gauteng this weekend
The Currie Cup’s pacesetters this weekend host coastal rivals who have ground to make up.
The Lions, who finished sixth on the points table last season, have made a flying start to this campaign with three straight wins along with the unbeaten Bulls.
They host the Sharks and Western Province respectively and their unblemished records will be on the line.
The Lions beat the Sharks by a point in their opening-round encounter in Durban, before running riot 75-21 with a surprise winning margin in Mbombela against the Pumas.
They were less convincing in their 25-13 win over Griquas last weekend, but they have the opportunity to put down a marker against the Sharks at Ellis Park this weekend.
Last weekend’s win did not have the fist thumping authority they displayed in the lowveld a week earlier. Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi labelled the win far from satisfactory.
His team saw Griquas lead the way in the possession and territory stakes. The Lions were, however, ruthless when they needed to be and pounced when the visitors had players in the bin.
Overall, though, they lacked accuracy and their discipline let them down. They can ill afford to play to the same standard when they meet the Sharks.
“We have a few things to work on before we host the Sharks here at home,” said Nkosi about Saturday's clash.
The Sharks have struggled in the absence of their Springboks. They are yet to register a win having suffered home defeats to the Lions and the Pumas, as well as an away loss against Griquas.
While the Lions on Saturday will be without Morné van den Berg the Sharks will again have to make do without Rugby Championship-bound Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Grant Williams, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche.
The Sharks are second from bottom, but have garnered four bonus points in their three defeats.
At Loftus on Saturday the second placed Bulls lock horns with arch rivals Western Province, who have made a less than convincing start to the competition. While the Bulls are second by virtue of points difference, Western Province are in fifth with just one win from their three matches. They recorded their first win of the campaign when they thumped the hapless Griffons in Welkom.
The Bulls come off a morale-boosting win over the Cheetahs, the defending champions.
They too will be missing several marquee players. Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ruan Nortjé, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Gerhard Steenekamp are flying to Australia next week.
Ben-Jason Dixon, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok are off limits for Western Province.