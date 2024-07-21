Boks give Rassie options

Phepsi Buthelezi on attack during the match against Portugal. Picture: Anton Geyser
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will have to make sense and bring clarity to his team’s at times chaotic 64-21 victory over Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
His team, at times disjointed and in a little disarray, in the end delighted as they ran in 10 tries against the 15th-ranked team in the world who were as game in attack as they were generous in defence.
The Boks could not fully put their wares on display as they were a man down for 77 minutes and two short for 20 with poor discipline clouding proceedings. They still attacked with gusto using power when going straight, and slight of hand and speed out wide.
However, being at a numerical disadvantage, perhaps inadvertently also provided the coaching team insight into their team’s hunger and resolve on defence.
André Esterhuizen’s red card for making head contact with a ball carrying opponent might have befuddled onlookers including microphone holding pitch side reporters, but it left the 14 remaining Boks with little doubt about the task ahead.
Later Kurt-Lee Arendse and Quan Horn were banished with yellow cards.
“I was happy with everything other than discipline — a red card and two yellows is not going to win you World Cups,” Erasmus said.
“We had to make plans on the field to play with 14 — that’s a nice experience,” said the coach.
The Boks conceded a breakaway try to fall behind but they gradually imposed their will on Portugal. Man of the match RG Snyman led the way, Ben-Jason Dixon wasn’t far behind, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels relished in the tight loose when he was not part of the Boks’ marauding scum. Thomas “The Tank” du Toit purred with intent.
By being on hand Makazole Mapimpi helped himself to three tries, while Arendse was again a hard to contain bundle of energy. Aphelele Fassi fashioned moments of magic as the Boks ran riot.
Four of the seven debutants Wessels, Phepsi Buthelezi, Horn and replacement Andre-Hugo Venter scored tries.
It all served to widen and deepen the Bok selection pool ahead of the Rugby Championship starting in August.
“Having seven debutants play with four of them scoring tries makes things interesting when it comes to selecting the squad for the Rugby Championship and the trip to Australia,” said Erasmus about the touring party that will be announced on Tuesday.
“I promised the whole squad that everyone would get a game today and at least 20 minutes on the field,” he said. “The way they rewarded us for giving them that chance was really unbelievable. I’m very proud of them.
“We will definitely be slowly integrating some of these players into the squad — some might play against Australia — but then not play against New Zealand — but then come back against Argentina.”
New Bok captain Salmaan Moerat praised Portugal for their combative spirit and for staying in the physical fight.
“They showed what a quality side they are,” he said. “They took us coast-to-coast and there were stages where we were looking for our breath.
“When we went down to 14, we knew we had to work ever harder as a tight five — but a lot of credit needs to go to Manie [Libbok] and Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] and the way they managed that situation without an inside centre.”
Questions about Libbok’s reliability off the tee continue, but the opposite is true of Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s burgeoning talents.
The Springboks are next in action against Australia at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10.
