Saturday’s one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein may well be the second coming of Lukhanyo Am.
The outside centre, who has at times walked on water, has more recently been treading it as injury played its cruel hand.
He has been awash with orthopaedic misadventure. The knee injury he suffered against Argentina in Buenos Aires on the cusp of the announcement of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad in 2023 was particularly ill-timed. At the time it looked like the injury would potentially rob him of the opportunity to earn a second RWC winners medal after he was an integral part of the Boks’ march to the title in Japan in 2019.
A cheekbone fracture by teammate Makazole Mapimpi, however, opened the door for Am, who was called up as a replacement ahead of the Boks’ RWC quarterfinal against France.
But he did not get to feature in the RWC, with Jesse Kriel delivering a number of commanding performances in his absence, while rookie Canan Moodie was let off the leash against New Zealand (in the record RWC warm-up win in London), Romania and Tonga.
Another setback
This season a shoulder injury and a fractured rib delayed the start of Am’s international season. He has been training with the Boks for the past while but has seen little match day combat. He has missed the past 12 Bok Tests but for more perspective it’s best to go back three seasons. After Am having played 11 Tests in 2021, his Bok appearances dropped off in the next two seasons, with five in 2022 and just four in 2023.
In the Boks’ past 30 Tests he has been involved in just five. Am’s return to the team will not come a moment too soon.
On his return to the team in 2023, Am said his initial absence felt like something he loved being taken away from him. He said the injuries cut deep mentally and time on the sidelines can be lonely.
But Am is used to looking in from the outside. His rugby journey started from the game’s barely lit fringes. His time at Hoërskool De Vos Malan High steeled him for what was to come.
While Kriel has been rock solid in midfield, the Boks have had to make do without Am’s softer touches. Kriel has grabbed his extended playing opportunity with glee and has been one of the standout performers for the Boks across their past dozen or so Tests.
Am, though, has delivered virtuoso performances at Test level with his ability to read play and make telling passes providing much thrust to their attack. His ability to snuff out threats on defence is equally compelling.
Bag of tricks
He’s back in the squad and his performance will be eagerly observed, especially the way in which he can act out attack coach Tony Brown’s battle plans.
The Boks were less convincing in their attack in the second Test against Ireland and they failed to register a try for the first time on home soil since their defeat at the hands of Wales in Bloemfontein in 2022. They also failed to score a try in 2023’s RWC final against the All Blacks, but that is a different matter.
Am, with his bag of tricks, should provide the Boks with another dimension in attack. He is back in the squad next to new franchise teammate André Esterhuizen for the fifth time at the highest level.
Am and Esterhuizen, with his bullocking runs, may prove a twin threat on Saturday. Apart from being the perfect foil for the inside centre, Am may also be the recipient of flyhalf Manie Libbok’s skip passes, which will be in tune with what Brown has tried to incorporate in the game.
It is Libbok’s first start since being dropped after the RWC semifinal against England and he too must be champing at the bit.
It is having Am on the field, however, that Bok fans will find a sight for sore eyes.
