Junior Boks hurting but will play for pride

Junior Springboks head coach Bafana Nhleko. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
The Junior Springboks are hurting after losing to Argentina on Sunday and will give it their all to bounce back in the final match of their World Rugby U20 Championship campaign when they contest seventh place on Friday.
The SA U20s lost 34-24 (halftime 10-24) to Argentina in their fifth-place semifinal on a sunny but cool afternoon in Cape Town and gave a much better account of themselves than in the pool fixture 10 days ago, when the Pumitas won comfortably.
The Junior Boks showed greater enterprise on the attack, with the drier conditions helping their cause, but this was nullified by Argentina’s stronger performance in the lineouts.
Argentina again started better and took a 14-point lead into the break, but the Junior Boks made a big step up in the second half, as Jurenzo Julius tested the defence with his strong running in midfield.
Argentina, though, kept the upper hand in the game to secure another positive result for them.
Afterwards, Junior Bok coach Bafana Nhleko said his side’s tendency to drop the intensity at important moments of the match spoiled several good opportunities.
“There [was] lots of pressure release today,” Nhleko said. “We would play in moments and get good momentum, then we release the pressure with an error or poor decision-making, and then we would find ourselves on the back foot again.
“We started well in the lineouts, and when they started to get tired, we fell off with our detail to keep the pressure on them.
“Those are the opportunities that we lost, and those moments really hurt us. Today, the most disappointing thing was around the defence, which is usually our strong point.”
Nhleko summed up the mood in the camp.
“Obviously we’re down because the result wasn’t what we had hoped for. The reality is that we must get up and go again because we have a game again on Friday.”
In terms of finishing the tournament, against either Wales or Australia, Nhleko said: “We know people are hurting, and the team hurt as much.
“The performance was good in parts but not good enough for the full 80 minutes, but we have one more to go, and we must bounce back and hopefully finish on a better note. Now we must play for some pride.”
Junior Boks hurting but will play for pride
Coach Bafana Nhleko says performance against Pumitas was ‘good in parts but not good enough’
The Junior Springboks are hurting after losing to Argentina on Sunday and will give it their all to bounce back in the final match of their World Rugby U20 Championship campaign when they contest seventh place on Friday.
The SA U20s lost 34-24 (halftime 10-24) to Argentina in their fifth-place semifinal on a sunny but cool afternoon in Cape Town and gave a much better account of themselves than in the pool fixture 10 days ago, when the Pumitas won comfortably.
The Junior Boks showed greater enterprise on the attack, with the drier conditions helping their cause, but this was nullified by Argentina’s stronger performance in the lineouts.
Argentina again started better and took a 14-point lead into the break, but the Junior Boks made a big step up in the second half, as Jurenzo Julius tested the defence with his strong running in midfield.
Argentina, though, kept the upper hand in the game to secure another positive result for them.
Afterwards, Junior Bok coach Bafana Nhleko said his side’s tendency to drop the intensity at important moments of the match spoiled several good opportunities.
“There [was] lots of pressure release today,” Nhleko said. “We would play in moments and get good momentum, then we release the pressure with an error or poor decision-making, and then we would find ourselves on the back foot again.
“We started well in the lineouts, and when they started to get tired, we fell off with our detail to keep the pressure on them.
“Those are the opportunities that we lost, and those moments really hurt us. Today, the most disappointing thing was around the defence, which is usually our strong point.”
Nhleko summed up the mood in the camp.
“Obviously we’re down because the result wasn’t what we had hoped for. The reality is that we must get up and go again because we have a game again on Friday.”
In terms of finishing the tournament, against either Wales or Australia, Nhleko said: “We know people are hurting, and the team hurt as much.
“The performance was good in parts but not good enough for the full 80 minutes, but we have one more to go, and we must bounce back and hopefully finish on a better note. Now we must play for some pride.”
SA Rugby Communications
Junior Boks end U-20 championship with Argentina win
Junior Boks go slip slidin’ away in U-20 Championship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.