GAVIN RICH: Injuries in brutal Tests softens blow of lack of decider
There was blood from the early minutes of the Kings Park game, most of it on the Boks’ side
It is ridiculous there won’t be a deciding Test but there is one saving grace in the fact that the Springboks and Ireland won’t be doing battle again next week as the two brutal clashes that were played in the series did exact a high attrition rate.
In Pretoria it was Ireland who suffered, with scrumhalf Craig Casey being stretchered off with concussion and hooker Dan Sheehan being ruled out with a serious ligament injury. In Sheehan’s case his absence from the field is likely to be long term, and there are concerns that Bok hooker Malcolm Marx may also be sidelined with the injury sustained in Caelan Doris’ illegal clean-out...
