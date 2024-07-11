Ireland captain O’Mahony dropped from starting line-up

Irish captain Peter O’Mahony has been dropped from ther starting line-up for Saturday’s second Test against SA and will be replaced by Caelan Doris. Picture: FRANCO ARLAND/QUALITY SPORT IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES
Ireland dropped captain Peter O’Mahony from their starting line-up as they made four changes on Thursday to their side for Saturday’s second Test against SA.
O’Mahony drops to the bench for the clash at Kings Park with Caelan Doris taking over as captain.
Tadhg Beirne, who was in the second row last week, switches to blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at open side and Doris at No 8. It means James Ryan comes in at lock alongside Joe McCarthy.
Hooker Dan Sheehan and scrumhalf Craig Casey had already been ruled out after being hurt in last weekend’s 27-20 loss to the world champions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
Sheehan suffered a serious knee injury that could keep him out of action for the rest of the year and is replaced by Ronan Kelleher, who had come in for him in the first Test.
Casey suffered concussion after being tackled and is replaced by veteran Conor Murray, who was also his replacement in the second half in Pretoria and scored a try.
Bundee Aki was struggling with a shoulder injury and though he trained with the team on Wednesday is replaced in midfield by Garry Ringrose partnering Robbie Henshaw, who has recovered from concussion suffered in Pretoria.
Six Nations champions Ireland had a long list of injuries at the start of the week but James Lowe (thigh), Jamie Osborne (leg) and Andrew Porter (cut hand) are all fit again.
Ireland squad: Jamie Osborne, Calvin Nash, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter
Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, Stuart McCloskey.
