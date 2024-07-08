Boks should improve execution, says Brown

Tony Brown, Springboks' attack coach speaks to the media in Durban on Monday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown singled out better execution as one of the main areas they had to improve on in the second Test against Ireland at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday as the Rugby World Cup champions go in search of a second consecutive win against the world’s second-highest ranked team.
Brown, who took over as the team’s attack coach this season, said the Boks created a few opportunities that they did not capitalise on, which could have had a big impact on the scoreboard.
“There were some really good signs with the way we spread the ball wide early on, but we need to be more clinical in the next game,” said Brown.
“We had a few chances, but we didn’t execute as well as we would have liked to, so that is one of the things we need to improve on this week. The more the guys play, the better they will be.”
Brown singled out the breakdowns as another area in which the team had to step up. “It was a tough test there. Both teams worked really hard at the breakdowns, and we know the battle will be fierce again there this week. We need to be strong defensively in that area because the better the quality of the ball we get, the more effective we can be on attack.”
On a personal note, Brown, who played eight games for the Sharks in 2006 before moving to the Stormers, said it was good to be back in Durban.
“I loved my time here and enjoyed both teams I played for in SA,” said New Zealand-born Brown, a former All Black flyhalf. “Being back to Durban feels like coming home, so we are excited to be here and for the challenge ahead this weekend.”
Jaco Peyper, the national laws adviser, meanwhile, brushed off the criticism in some circles that it was a dangerous call for the Springboks to put all six replacement forwards on at the same time at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.
Safety perspective
“According to the laws of the game, you can do it. I wouldn’t say it’s dangerous bringing on fresh legs at the same time,” said Peyper, a former Test referee.
“Ireland also opted for six-two splits in favour of the forwards during the Six Nations, and from a player safety perspective that is controlled by World Rugby’s shape of the game which includes specific law guidelines.”
Last Saturday’s 27-20 victory against Ireland was special for replacement prop Gerhard Steenekamp, who said it was still a surreal feeling to be part of head coach Rassie Erasmus’ squad.
“It was very satisfying to be part of that scrum. It’s something we’ve been working really hard on,” said Steenekamp.
“And from a personal point of view, playing with such quality players certainly gets one’s confidence up. It’s every boy’s dream who plays rugby to become a Springbok, so this is a very special to me, and to be honest it is hard to put into words what it means to be part of this squad.”
