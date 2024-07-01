Brown out to give Bok attack an extra edge

Springbok players after the final whistle of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 match between South Africa and Fiji at DHL Stadium. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Even with double World Cup winners, there is always scope for improvement.
New Springbok attack coach Tony Brown may have only been in the job for a few weeks, but he has already targeted specific aspects of the Bok attack that need to improve.
Brown arrived with a reputation of being a lateral thinker, someone who managed to find space for players on his outside when he played, and now as a coach follows a philosophy of someone who loves to see the flashier side of the game dominate.
Take Handré Pollard for instance. Few people would consider trying to improve Pollard’s game at the Boks.
After all, he is Mr Ice-in-the-veins, that clutch player that stepped up to the plate in France in 2023 and slotted penalty after penalty in razor thin tense matches to see the Boks home. Pollard’s calmness under fire, his penchant for kicking bombs through the uprights when they were really needed, was a huge part of the Boks’ win in France.
But Brown believes there is scope for improvement. And specifically on attack.
The New Zealander referred to when Pollard burst onto the scene in a glorious month where he led the SA under-20 side to the final of the Under-20 World Championship and made his Springbok debut four weeks later.
The young Pollard was a sensation, one that created havoc with defences with his show and go, and one who was masterful in getting his backline going.
That’s not saying he isn’t the same player, but thanks to two knee operations, and playing in the northern hemisphere full time, the Bok pivot has at times tended to sit in the pocket and dominate with the boot.
Brown wants that to change, and believes one of the things he can contribute to Springbok rugby is to make Pollard the world’s best flyhalf again — dominant with the boot and with ball in hand.
“It has been really good, it has been a bit different for them, trying some new things and getting them to look at the game a bit differently. Handré is a bit older, been around a long time and I’m hoping with a bit more time we can build quite a good partnership and get him playing some exciting rugby,” he said ahead of the Irish series that starts on Saturday.
“When I was watching him as an under-20s player, he was probably the most dominant player on the gainline. If we can get him back to that sort of footie, it would be amazing.”
Brown said the other flyhalves in the squad, Manie Libbok, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Jordan Hendrikse “play the game a bit differently” and he was looking forward to building a strong partnership with them in the weeks to come.
“Guys like Manie, Sacha and Jordan, they play the game a bit differently. Just understanding them as players and them understanding me as coach is only going to develop over time. The best thing from my point of view is that they’ve all got amazing skill sets and they can all push themselves to be better rugby players.
“It is exciting for me and hopefully it is exciting for them to get coached a different way.”
Brown also has some lofty goals for his time with the Boks, and while there are few that will question how well the Boks have attacked over the past two years, he also believes they can be better.
“Short term, we want to attack a lot better than we have previously. That’s my job — to create a style that these boys can play really well. And the game changes so fast — my job is to try to find a competitive edge that keeps the Springboks at the top of the world.” SuperSport.com
