Springboks recall World Cup winners for Ireland series

Star centre Lukhanyo Am is back in the Springbok squad as is Cheslin Kolbe who is fit again. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
SA have named a squad packed with World Cup winners for their two-Test home series against Ireland and a one-off fixture against Portugal in July, including Siya Kolisi, fit-again winger Cheslin Kolbe and centre Lukhanyo Am.
Any thoughts that coach Rassie Erasmus may blood young players for the eagerly anticipated clash with World Cup quarterfinalists Ireland have been put aside, though with an expanded group of 39, several could play against Portugal.
There are three uncapped players — hooker Johan Grobbelaar; Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can play prop and hooker; and No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi — but it is otherwise the bulk of players who won the 2023 World Cup in France.
Erasmus has also named 14 additional players who will train with the squad with an eye on the future.
“We named the best squad available. With squad depth being one of our key pillars as we build towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, we thought it would be beneficial to name a standby squad with a few players who will join us at training sporadically in the next few weeks,” Erasmus said.
A depleted Springbok side thumped Wales 41-13 in a one-off Test in London on Saturday, a game that fell outside the international window.
“It’s great to have the overseas-based and Bulls players back in the mix and with many of them being Rugby World Cup winners,” Erasmus said.
“They will bring experience and calm heads to the team. Over and above that, some of the young players who were part of our travelling squad to London really impressed us over the past two weeks.”
The Springboks have a lengthy injury list, including prop Steven Kitshoff, locks Jean Kleyn and Lood de Jager, and utility backs Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse.
The 39-man squad gathered in Pretoria on Tuesday and will continue with their training schedule, despite arriving in SA a day later than expected, after their flight from London was cancelled on Sunday night.
They will return home for the weekend to spend time with their families and resume their Test week training schedule on Monday for the clash against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld next weekend.
A decision will be made on the captaincy closer to the first Test against Ireland.
They meet Ireland again in Durban before a Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20.
SA squad:
Forwards: Phepsi Buthelezi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.
Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, André Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Wilie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morné van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe and Grant Williams.
Reuters
