Blitzboks, China book Sevens place in Paris

Shaun Williams during the quarterfinal match between South Africa and Uganda on day 3 of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at Stade Louis II on June 23 2024 in Fontvieille, Monaco. Picture: DAVID VAN DER SANDT/GALLO IMAGES
The Blitzboks have qualified for the men’s Rugby Sevens competition at the Paris Olympics after a 14-5 victory over Britain in Sunday’s final of the repechage qualification tournament being staged in Monaco.
Quewin Nortjé and Shilton van Wyk scored first-half tries for SA as they led by nine points at the break, with neither side able to add to their score in the second period.
The Blitzboks, who were bronze medallists at the 2016 Olympics but finished fifth in Tokyo, had to go through the repechage tournament after they were stunned by Kenya in the final of the African qualifiers last September.
They have struggled for form since former coach Neil Powell left to join the Sharks at the start of the 2022-23 United Rugby Championship season.
China qualified for the women’s competition in Paris earlier on Sunday after a 24-7 win over Kenya in their final.
Chen Keyi scored two tries as China dominated their opponents to qualify for back-to-back Olympics having finished seventh at the Tokyo Games three years ago.
They join 11 other countries in the women’s field in Paris that includes defending champions New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Britain.
The Rugby Sevens competition at the Olympics is scheduled to run from July 24-30 at the Stade de France.
