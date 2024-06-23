Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks, China book Sevens place in Paris

The Blitzboks have qualified for the men’s competition after a 14-5 win over Britain, while China have qualified for the women’s competition after a 24-7 win over Kenya

23 June 2024 - 19:59
by Nick Said
Shaun Williams during the quarterfinal match between South Africa and Uganda on day 3 of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at Stade Louis II on June 23 2024 in Fontvieille, Monaco. Picture: DAVID VAN DER SANDT/GALLO IMAGES
Shaun Williams during the quarterfinal match between South Africa and Uganda on day 3 of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at Stade Louis II on June 23 2024 in Fontvieille, Monaco. Picture: DAVID VAN DER SANDT/GALLO IMAGES

The Blitzboks have qualified for the men’s Rugby Sevens competition at the Paris Olympics after a 14-5 victory over Britain in Sunday’s final of the repechage qualification tournament being staged in Monaco.

Quewin Nortjé and Shilton van Wyk scored first-half tries for SA as they led by nine points at the break, with neither side able to add to their score in the second period.

The Blitzboks, who were bronze medallists at the 2016 Olympics but finished fifth in Tokyo, had to go through the repechage tournament after they were stunned by Kenya in the final of the African qualifiers last September.

They have struggled for form since former coach Neil Powell left to join the Sharks at the start of the 2022-23 United Rugby Championship season.

China qualified for the women’s competition in Paris earlier on Sunday after a 24-7 win over Kenya in their final.

Chen Keyi scored two tries as China dominated their opponents to qualify for back-to-back Olympics having finished seventh at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

They join 11 other countries in the women’s field in Paris that includes defending champions New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Britain.

The Rugby Sevens competition at the Olympics is scheduled to run from July 24-30 at the Stade de France. 

Reuters

Erasmus not fussed by imperfect Boks

Though their overall display was far from perfect Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was delighted with his team’s first game of the season against ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Bulls coach Jake White may be missing a trick

Bulls director of rugby Jake White admitted he may be missing a trick after his team suffered a shock 21-16 defeat at the hands of Glasgow Warriors ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Bulls braced for brutal final battle

Epic United Rugby Championship clash with Warriors on cards at Loftus on Saturday
Sport
3 days ago

Boks ready for Wales battle at Twickenham

With preparations complete, all that’s left is captain’s run before big clash
Sport
3 days ago

Bulls reset for final showdown at Loftus

Team has had to transition quickly from the euphoria of the URC semifinal win as underdogs against Leinster
Sport
4 days ago

Blitzboks hope to make it count in Monaco

World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco is sevens side’s last hope for Olympic qualification
Sport
4 days ago

Beating Wales will set tone for rest of season, says Roos

Bok No 8 expects a hard grind against the Welsh in London
Sport
4 days ago
