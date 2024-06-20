Bulls braced for brutal final battle

Ruan Vermaak of the Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Benetton Rugby at Loftus Versfeld on June 8. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
The Bulls must front up physically and remain wide awake until the final whistle if they want to lift the coveted United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy on Saturday, lock Ruan Vermaak says.
A huge crowd of 50,000 is expected to descend on Loftus Versfeld to watch the Bulls take on a powerful Glasgow Warriors outfit in the showpiece game of the season.
Last week, the Bulls showed their fighting qualities when they snatched a thrilling 25-20 win over Leinster and another epic clash is on the cards.
“Glasgow definitely want to outmuscle their opponents, so that’s one factor we’ll make sure we’re up for,” Vermaak said.
“Our mindset has changed over the last couple of weeks that we don’t fall asleep after 60 minutes. Take the earlier Glasgow game, and Benetton as well. The Bulls got into quite a comfortable lead and that last 20 minutes we got a bit complacent.
“It’s something we’ve worked on that if we’re in that position again, we take it all the way and not take our foot off the gas. We’ll make sure we don’t get caught in that same trap again.
“They’re a good running side as well, good backs, so that’s another thing we have to be sharp on this weekend. And special plays, just to make sure they don’t catch us sleeping. We’re expecting a well-rounded team but will be prepared for whatever they throw at us.
“Last week was massive for us as a team and union, but it’s all mental now and that’s the biggest challenge. To make sure we’re still up for the game on Saturday. There’s going to be a lot of stuff in the media but we’ll make sure we’re focused and ready.
Bakkies Botha and Jake White during the United Rugby Championship final Bulls training session at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, June 20 2024. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
“Coach Jake White has been in finals and knows what’s needed. For a lot of us youngsters, it’s our first time and we take whatever advice he and the seniors give us.
“We definitely back ourselves; we’re at home and if you have 50,000 people backing you, you’ll be confident — but we’re not going to be complacent in any way.
“Glasgow are a quality side and it’s going to be an awesome and tough battle and one that we’re really looking forward to.”
White lauded his team’s watertight defence after the Leinster semifinal win.
“It must rank for me as one of the best wins we’ve ever had,” he said. “It looked like nobody was ever going to let you through and that’s a credit to the fact that Leinster can attack.
“The game plan was spot on. We got it right. We played in a way that Leinster never expected us to play. And that’s what you need to do when you get to these games.
“If you just do the same things, you end up running into a wall.”
It will be the 17th final in the league’s history with the Bulls making their second appearance in the decider while Glasgow Warriors have returned to qualify for their fourth final after appearances in 2014, 2015 and 2019.
For the third season in a row, there will be a new winner of the URC after the Warriors defeated defending champions Munster to secure a date against Bulls.
It will be the Bulls’ second URC final in three seasons and their first home final since 2009 where they defeated the Chiefs in a Super Rugby decider.
