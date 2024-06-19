Blitzboks hope to make it count in Monaco

Blitzboks Sevens stalwart Impi Visser. Picture: MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES
The Springbok Sevens squad are keen to make their third opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games count and join their regular foes at the Rugby Sevens event in Paris.
France, New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia, Ireland, US and Samoa all confirmed their spots for Paris, and having beaten all of them during the HSBC SVNS season, the South Africans would want to join them at the Olympic showpiece.
According to experienced forward Impi Visser, the team understands this will be it for them should they fail to win the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco on Sunday.
“We really did ourselves no favours this time around,” Visser said in explaining their mission.
“First, we finished outside the top four in the series and then we lost to Kenya to qualify through the continental route.
“That was not great at all, but luckily for us, we have one more opportunity and this time we must make it work.”
The Blitzboks arrived in Monaco on Monday and on Tuesday had a good training run at Stade Laurentin Rugby in the city of St Laurent du Var near Nice, 40 minutes outside Monte Carlo.
Visser emphasised that their Olympic dream was still burning brightly.
“Some of us were in Tokyo last time around, but we did not get a podium finish, so in a way there will be unfinished business for us.
“However, the reality is that we need to get the job done here first, before thinking about anything else.”
Visser also represented SA at the Rugby World Cup Sevens and the Commonwealth Games and said playing for his country remained an unbelievable honour.
“That will remain a privilege, and to be able to run out this weekend will be another huge moment for us, especially with what is at stake.
“We are determined and dare not disappoint the country.”
Visser has seen plenty of knockout tournament action before, but for Tristan Leyds, a 2024 HSBC SVNS debutant with the Blitzboks, this is a new experience.
“Talking about the Olympics is exciting, and one can get carried away about what is to come, but that is of no use if we don’t do the business this weekend,” the flyhalf said.
“All that matters is this weekend’s performance, and we don’t look past that.”
Leyds said he had enjoyed his debut season with the Blitzboks.
“Let’s hope there is more to come,” he said.
“People are getting to know how I play, and it is becoming tougher to be as effective on attack, for example, but that is what it is all about.”
Blitzboks hope to make it count in Monaco
World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco is sevens side’s last hope for Olympic qualification
The Springbok Sevens squad are keen to make their third opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games count and join their regular foes at the Rugby Sevens event in Paris.
France, New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia, Ireland, US and Samoa all confirmed their spots for Paris, and having beaten all of them during the HSBC SVNS season, the South Africans would want to join them at the Olympic showpiece.
According to experienced forward Impi Visser, the team understands this will be it for them should they fail to win the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco on Sunday.
“We really did ourselves no favours this time around,” Visser said in explaining their mission.
“First, we finished outside the top four in the series and then we lost to Kenya to qualify through the continental route.
“That was not great at all, but luckily for us, we have one more opportunity and this time we must make it work.”
The Blitzboks arrived in Monaco on Monday and on Tuesday had a good training run at Stade Laurentin Rugby in the city of St Laurent du Var near Nice, 40 minutes outside Monte Carlo.
Visser emphasised that their Olympic dream was still burning brightly.
“Some of us were in Tokyo last time around, but we did not get a podium finish, so in a way there will be unfinished business for us.
“However, the reality is that we need to get the job done here first, before thinking about anything else.”
Visser also represented SA at the Rugby World Cup Sevens and the Commonwealth Games and said playing for his country remained an unbelievable honour.
“That will remain a privilege, and to be able to run out this weekend will be another huge moment for us, especially with what is at stake.
“We are determined and dare not disappoint the country.”
Visser has seen plenty of knockout tournament action before, but for Tristan Leyds, a 2024 HSBC SVNS debutant with the Blitzboks, this is a new experience.
“Talking about the Olympics is exciting, and one can get carried away about what is to come, but that is of no use if we don’t do the business this weekend,” the flyhalf said.
“All that matters is this weekend’s performance, and we don’t look past that.”
Leyds said he had enjoyed his debut season with the Blitzboks.
“Let’s hope there is more to come,” he said.
“People are getting to know how I play, and it is becoming tougher to be as effective on attack, for example, but that is what it is all about.”
— SA Rugby Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.