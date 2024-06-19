Beating Wales will set tone for rest of season, says Roos

Evan Roos faces the media in Pretoria ahead of SA's Test against Wales in London on Saturday. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Evan Roos says the Springboks expect a physical battle against Wales as the world champions kick off their 2024 international season at Twickenham on Saturday.
The Bok No 8 said the Welsh have a similar demeanour to the South Africans in their approach to Test rugby.
Roos expects a hard grind against the Welsh, who will be determined to make a strong statement after winning only one of their five Six Nations games this season.
“They are a lot like us South Africans. They are hard-working and humble people, so we expect them to give everything for the full 80 minutes.
“Much like us they are willing to go to dark places, so we are anticipating a hard grind up front.
“They are a physical pack, so it’s going to be a proper Test match this weekend.”
The Springboks wrapped up their preparations at home on Tuesday with their final training session in Pretoria and the touring squad of 30 players named by coach Rassie Erasmus departed for London on Wednesday night.
Roos, who last ran out in the green and gold in the Boks’ 24-13 Rugby World Cup warm-up win against Argentina in Buenos Aires in August 2023, will earn his sixth Test cap against Wales.
“It’s awesome to be back in the team, and everyone is excited about the match,” he said. “We want to build on what the team has done in the last six years, so there’s a huge responsibility on us to start off this weekend with a bang.”
Roos will feature in an exciting loose trio with World Cup-winners Kwagga Smith and Bok captain Pieter-Steph du Toit. He spoke highly of the Bok forwards, seven out of eight of whom were in the squad for last year’s World Cup in France.
“I’ll be playing with a bunch of World Cup-winners in the pack, which makes my job much easier,” Roos said.
“I’ve known these guys for about three years, and it certainly gets more comfortable each time I’m in camp.”
Roos said it was important to start 2024 on a strong note to set the tone for the rest of the season, which includes the incoming series, Rugby Championship and a challenging UK tour in November.
“It’s an important Test, so it will be vital to implement what we’ve been working on at training,” said Roos. “Every team plays to win, so we’ll definitely do our best this weekend and try to make it as easy as possible and special for the guys making their debuts.”
The four players on debut are Jordan Hendrikse (flyhalf), Edwill van der Merwe (wing) — who have been named in the starting line-up — Ben-Jason Dixon (utility forward) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back), who will feature on the replacements bench.
Beating Wales will set tone for rest of season, says Roos
Bok No 8 expects a hard grind against the Welsh in London
Evan Roos says the Springboks expect a physical battle against Wales as the world champions kick off their 2024 international season at Twickenham on Saturday.
The Bok No 8 said the Welsh have a similar demeanour to the South Africans in their approach to Test rugby.
Roos expects a hard grind against the Welsh, who will be determined to make a strong statement after winning only one of their five Six Nations games this season.
“They are a lot like us South Africans. They are hard-working and humble people, so we expect them to give everything for the full 80 minutes.
“Much like us they are willing to go to dark places, so we are anticipating a hard grind up front.
“They are a physical pack, so it’s going to be a proper Test match this weekend.”
The Springboks wrapped up their preparations at home on Tuesday with their final training session in Pretoria and the touring squad of 30 players named by coach Rassie Erasmus departed for London on Wednesday night.
Roos, who last ran out in the green and gold in the Boks’ 24-13 Rugby World Cup warm-up win against Argentina in Buenos Aires in August 2023, will earn his sixth Test cap against Wales.
“It’s awesome to be back in the team, and everyone is excited about the match,” he said. “We want to build on what the team has done in the last six years, so there’s a huge responsibility on us to start off this weekend with a bang.”
Roos will feature in an exciting loose trio with World Cup-winners Kwagga Smith and Bok captain Pieter-Steph du Toit. He spoke highly of the Bok forwards, seven out of eight of whom were in the squad for last year’s World Cup in France.
“I’ll be playing with a bunch of World Cup-winners in the pack, which makes my job much easier,” Roos said.
“I’ve known these guys for about three years, and it certainly gets more comfortable each time I’m in camp.”
Roos said it was important to start 2024 on a strong note to set the tone for the rest of the season, which includes the incoming series, Rugby Championship and a challenging UK tour in November.
“It’s an important Test, so it will be vital to implement what we’ve been working on at training,” said Roos. “Every team plays to win, so we’ll definitely do our best this weekend and try to make it as easy as possible and special for the guys making their debuts.”
The four players on debut are Jordan Hendrikse (flyhalf), Edwill van der Merwe (wing) — who have been named in the starting line-up — Ben-Jason Dixon (utility forward) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back), who will feature on the replacements bench.
SA Rugby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.