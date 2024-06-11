Some of Rassie’s rookies went ‘knock-knock’; others kicked the door in

Celimpilo Gumede during a training session at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on June 14 2023. File photo: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
The addition of Bulls loose forward Celimpilo Gumede after the release of much-decorated wing Cheslin Kolbe means the revised 35-man Springbok squad contains 12 uncapped players for July’s one-off Test against Wales.
The Test will be the Springboks’ first competitive assignment since winning the Rugby World Cup in France in October 2023 and also their first with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus back as head coach after the departure of Jacques Nienaber.
The Springboks will meet Wales at Twickenham in London on June 22 and will play a two-Test home series against Ireland in July, as well as hosting Portugal.
While some of the rookies have knocked incessantly on the Bok door, others announced themselves by kicking it in. Here is a look at the latter category:
Phepsi Buthelezi: A son of the KwaZulu-Natal soil, the underrated No 8 has put in the hard yards for the Sharks. Buthelezi doesn’t cut a hulking presence but he punches above his weight by making every muscle count. His try in the Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London was testament to his drive and determination.
Buthelezi’s humble Hluhluwe upbringing didn’t hold him back as he steadily progressed through the ranks at the Sharks before captaining the Junior Springboks.
Ben-Jason Dixon: The Stormers’ blindside flanker’s stock has surged over the past two seasons. Apart from his industry, Dixon is a combative loose forward who brings a physical edge in contact. He takes some stopping as a ball carrier at close quarters, while his defence is generally keenly felt.
He tracked on the national radar having represented SA Schools and the Junior Boks. His “full metal jacket” approach is likely to win him more admirers in the green and gold.
Neethling Fouche: The amiable tighthead prop has been banging on the Bok door for a while but he, perhaps more than most, has faced a considerable obstacle.
Frans Malherbe’s rise as the pre-eminent tight head has stood squarely in Fouche’s path, but game time has been more equitably shared in the past two seasons. Fouche’s scrumming prowess has made him hard to ignore and the thought of him and Malherbe tag teaming for the Boks should leave the opposition cold.
Edwill van der Merwe: The former Stormers wing has soared since joining the Lions in 2021. He has already chalked up 50 appearances for them and in very few has he been far from the action.
Van der Merwe is a handful on or around the ball. He plays with a spring in his step, often extricating himself from unlikely scenarios with his relatively slight 1.8m, 90kg frame. He contests feverishly and his work rate is exemplary. Above all, Van der Merwe is a fine finisher.
Siya Masuku: The phrase “kicking the door down” is easily applied to Masuku, who has helped turn the Sharks’ troubled season around. The flyhalf has given the Sharks direction in attack and thrust on the scoreboard with his near faultless goal kicking.
He has been a terrier on defence too as he helped bring all-round ability to a position that has given the Sharks much to ponder. Masuku’s calm but assured presence will be of much benefit to the Boks.
Some of Rassie’s rookies went ‘knock-knock’; others kicked the door in
Buthelezi, Dixon and Masuku among 12 uncapped players for July’s one-off Test against Wales
The addition of Bulls loose forward Celimpilo Gumede after the release of much-decorated wing Cheslin Kolbe means the revised 35-man Springbok squad contains 12 uncapped players for July’s one-off Test against Wales.
The Test will be the Springboks’ first competitive assignment since winning the Rugby World Cup in France in October 2023 and also their first with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus back as head coach after the departure of Jacques Nienaber.
The Springboks will meet Wales at Twickenham in London on June 22 and will play a two-Test home series against Ireland in July, as well as hosting Portugal.
While some of the rookies have knocked incessantly on the Bok door, others announced themselves by kicking it in. Here is a look at the latter category:
Phepsi Buthelezi: A son of the KwaZulu-Natal soil, the underrated No 8 has put in the hard yards for the Sharks. Buthelezi doesn’t cut a hulking presence but he punches above his weight by making every muscle count. His try in the Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in London was testament to his drive and determination.
Buthelezi’s humble Hluhluwe upbringing didn’t hold him back as he steadily progressed through the ranks at the Sharks before captaining the Junior Springboks.
Ben-Jason Dixon: The Stormers’ blindside flanker’s stock has surged over the past two seasons. Apart from his industry, Dixon is a combative loose forward who brings a physical edge in contact. He takes some stopping as a ball carrier at close quarters, while his defence is generally keenly felt.
He tracked on the national radar having represented SA Schools and the Junior Boks. His “full metal jacket” approach is likely to win him more admirers in the green and gold.
Neethling Fouche: The amiable tighthead prop has been banging on the Bok door for a while but he, perhaps more than most, has faced a considerable obstacle.
Frans Malherbe’s rise as the pre-eminent tight head has stood squarely in Fouche’s path, but game time has been more equitably shared in the past two seasons. Fouche’s scrumming prowess has made him hard to ignore and the thought of him and Malherbe tag teaming for the Boks should leave the opposition cold.
Edwill van der Merwe: The former Stormers wing has soared since joining the Lions in 2021. He has already chalked up 50 appearances for them and in very few has he been far from the action.
Van der Merwe is a handful on or around the ball. He plays with a spring in his step, often extricating himself from unlikely scenarios with his relatively slight 1.8m, 90kg frame. He contests feverishly and his work rate is exemplary. Above all, Van der Merwe is a fine finisher.
Siya Masuku: The phrase “kicking the door down” is easily applied to Masuku, who has helped turn the Sharks’ troubled season around. The flyhalf has given the Sharks direction in attack and thrust on the scoreboard with his near faultless goal kicking.
He has been a terrier on defence too as he helped bring all-round ability to a position that has given the Sharks much to ponder. Masuku’s calm but assured presence will be of much benefit to the Boks.
Edwill van der Merwe and Ethan Hooker surprise picks in Bok squad
Stormers need to step up attack against Glasgow
Barrett sets sights on All Blacks captaincy
Stormers need to be road warriors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Bulls need to lift their game to prevent all Ireland URC final
Edwill van der Merwe and Ethan Hooker surprise picks in Bok squad
Stormers need to step up attack against Glasgow
Barrett sets sights on All Blacks captaincy
Stormers need to be road warriors
SA involvement helps put URC on the up and up
Bulls shouldn't underestimate Benetton in URC quarter, says Moodie
Bulls may return to Soweto with FNB Stadium lined up as venue for URC final
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.