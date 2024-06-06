Sport / Rugby

Barrett sets sights on All Blacks captaincy

Lock and hooker Codie Taylor recommit to the team through to the 2027 World Cup

06 June 2024 - 15:20
by IAN RANSOM
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Scott Barrett. Picture: JOE ALLISON/GETTY IMAGES
Scott Barrett. Picture: JOE ALLISON/GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne — Scott Barrett said on Thursday he is open to taking the All Blacks captaincy if offered it by new coach Scott Robertson.

Barrett and loose forward Ardie Savea are considered the strongest candidates to succeed former skipper Sam Cane and lead the team to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

“I guess that’s something I’d be open to,” Barrett told New Zealand media, adding: “It’d be a huge honour to do that ... but my focus right now is to get back on the park”.

The lock’s comments followed New Zealand Rugby’s announcement that he and veteran hooker Codie Taylor had recommitted to the All Blacks through to the 2027 World Cup.

Barrett said being a part of near-misses at the past two tournaments — the final in 2023 in France and the semifinals in Japan in 2019 — were motivation for another tilt.

“There’s certainly a lot of pain for the last couple of World Cups, personally,” he said.

“Scars, I guess, that probably won’t go away. That’s a big driver to give myself another opportunity to go to a World Cup — if I’m playing and performing well.”

Barrett is vital for New Zealand’s second row stocks after the departures of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick but has battled a back injury which saw him miss most of the Super Rugby Pacific season for the Canterbury Crusaders.

The Crusaders, who failed to qualify for the playoffs, struggled without Barrett and also missed 85-Test hooker Taylor while he was on a non-playing sabbatical.

Barrett is still not fully recovered from a bulged disc in his back but said he was “tracking all right” ahead of the All Blacks’ season-opening Tests at home against England in July.

“I’m still getting a plan together for the next month of how I can get back to rugby,” he added.

Reuters

Bulls may return to Soweto with FNB Stadium lined up as venue for URC final

The Bulls will head back to Soweto should they get to host the United Rugby Championship final on June 22.
Sport
2 days ago

Rugby’s dispute over breaks nears finality

SA Rugby, through its legal team, is studying the ruling and hoping to have a say
Sport
2 days ago

Stormers are looking forward to seeing the sun in Scotland

Evan Roos expects 'proper conditions conducive to a good game'
Sport
2 days ago

Maiden voyage for Stormers in URC knockout rounds

Team plays first away match when they travel to  Glasgow for quarterfinal against the Warriors next Saturday
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Teenager Andreeva shocks ill Sabalenka to enter ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas take a good bite of the Big Apple
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bulls shouldn't underestimate Benetton in URC ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Paolini advances to first Grand Slam semifinal
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Broos shrugs off revenge as Bafana take on Nigeria
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Stormers need to be road warriors

Sport / Rugby

SA involvement helps put URC on the up and up

Sport / Rugby

Bulls shouldn't underestimate Benetton in URC quarter, says Moodie

Sport / Rugby

Bulls may return to Soweto with FNB Stadium lined up as venue for URC final

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.