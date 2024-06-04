Sport / Rugby

Stormers are looking forward to seeing the sun in Scotland

04 June 2024 - 18:03
by GAVIN RICH
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Evan Roos of the Stormers scores a try during the United Rugby Championship match against the Lions in Cape Town, June 1 2024. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Evan Roos of the Stormers scores a try during the United Rugby Championship match against the Lions in Cape Town, June 1 2024. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

The wet weather that has blown in over Cape Town at the start of what looks like it is going to be a cold and damp week has given the Stormers a weird reason to feel pleased to be heading to Glasgow for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal.

The Stormers trained in the rain on Monday before Tuesday’s departure of the bulk of the squad for Glasgow via Doha, prompting their ace loose-forward Evan Roos to comment that he was looking forward to seeing the sun that should be greeting the side at the end of their journey.

The Stormers play the Glasgow Warriors at the Scotstoun in the last game of the quarterfinal round at 8.35pm SA time on Saturday.

“It is a bit weird, we really wanted to be playing at home and obviously that is what we’d prefer but we are going overseas and at least it should be dry there which is what we like,” Roos said.

“It will be a good occasion, playing at the Scotstoun, and there should be proper conditions conducive to a good game.”

Both teams do enjoy playing a running offload style of rugby, and with summer having arrived in Scotland, among other things it will still be light for most of the game and there’s little chance of the rain that can affect at other stages of the season, both protagonists should get a chance to play to their main strengths.

In that sense, it could be the most entertaining of the four quarterfinals.

It isn’t going to be a perfect build-up for the Stormers as the uncertainty about who would be playing where in this round of the competition meant that though the Stormers worked hard on logistical planning, some of their players and staff had to fly out on Monday, while others will be heading out only on Wednesday.

“It is challenging and you can imagine what it does to the training week but we do have the main squad still here and flying out on Tuesday afternoon, and we are following pretty much the pattern of the last two tours so we are used to it,” Dobson said.

Bullish

The Stormers coach remains as bullish about his team’s chances in Glasgow as he was immediately after the win over the Lions that brought the league season to an end at the weekend, and like Roos he is looking forward to the good conditions that summer in Scotland should present to his team.

“We are looking forward to going there at this time of the year, we know the Scotstoun should be quite different in June to what it is in November and January, which is when we have played them before,” the Stormers mentor said.

“It is a fair match up this one, it is fourth against fifth, and as those positions will indicate, we are two quite evenly matched teams.

“We have unfinished business up there. We have had two really tough games there where things haven’t gone our way. Glasgow play a really nice style of rugby. But we are well prepared for it.”

The good news for Stormers fans is that there were no injuries after the Lions game and Warrick Gelant, who was kept out of the selection because of a niggling injury, will leave with the team and is ready to play.

SuperSport.com

Maiden voyage for Stormers in URC knockout rounds

Team plays first away match when they travel to  Glasgow for quarterfinal against the Warriors next Saturday
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Agonising miss for Lions, but they could learn from the Sharks

Maybe they should look at the Challenge Cup as a route to qualify for the ‘World Cup of club rugby’
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Speedy Anrich Nortjé gets Proteas up and running
Sport / Cricket
2.
Ernie Els shoots 65, wins Principal Charity ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Teen Miles Russell to make Detroit PGA debut
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Broos rues Sundowns’ workload as Msimango ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bulls may return to Soweto with FNB Stadium lined up as venue for URC final

Sport / Rugby

Bulls and Lions target URC knock-out rounds

Sport / Rugby

Lions upbeat on beating Stormers in must-win URC clash

Sport / Rugby

Bulls gearing up for huge Sharks onslaught

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.