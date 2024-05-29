Justin Geduld stoked to be back for Blitzboks in Spain

Blitzboks star Justin Geduld. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
The record books reflect that SA won the last two HSBC SVNS tournaments in Spain — Malaga and Seville in 2022 — and for Justin Geduld, playing in his 60th world series tournament for the Blitzboks this weekend, those achievements can be repeated.
The experienced flyhalf played in both tournaments two years ago, and though he suffered a serious knee injury in the second, Geduld is eager to set boots onto Spanish soil again and come away with more Cup memories as the 2024 series concludes with the Grand Finale in Madrid.
“The injury in Seville was a bad one and took me away from the game for quite some time, but I am very happy to be back here in Spain again,” Geduld said as the Blitzboks went through their paces in sunny Madrid.
“Injuries are part of the game and at the time I did not realise how long it was going to take me to get back.”
At the time of his injury, Geduld just played his 50th tournament in Malaga and would only now compete in his 60th, such was the effect of the injury on his career.
“The injury is a thing of the past and the positive was that it extended my career with the Blitzboks,” he said.
“I can now try to get to a third Olympics with the team.”
In 2016, Geduld was part of the squad that won bronze. In 2021 he was back again when they finished just off the podium in Tokyo, where SA placed fifth.
The Blitzboks will play in the Olympic repechage tournament in Monaco in June and though that is very much on the squad’s radar, they will use this final HSBC SVNS opportunity to fine-tune their game even more, as they are getting to grips with the changes expected and implemented by interim coach Philip Snyman.
“We are all very keen to play in that tournament, but for now, we need to use this opportunity to show we are the right players for that one too,” Geduld said.
“There is a strong belief in the squad about our capabilities and what is needed to be successful. Things are coming together nicely, and the improvement is there for everyone to see.
“We enter the tournament with clarity about our plan and how we want to play this weekend. If we execute well, we will be successful in Spain again.”
The Blitzboks will face Ireland, Fiji and New Zealand in pool play this weekend.
SA Rugby Communications
