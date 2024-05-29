Bulls gearing up for huge Sharks onslaught

The Bulls‘ Johan Grobbelaar on his way to scoring against Scarlets. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS/INPHO/SHUTTERSTOCK
The Sharks’ victory in the EPCR Challenge Cup may have made them tougher opposition for the Bulls this weekend in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) match, but in reality the Bulls are even more hungry for victory on their trip to Durban.
The Bulls are sitting second on the log and while the Sharks’ lowly 13th spot might not normally pose problems, their recent run of form that led them to the Challenge Cup title last Friday makes them dangerous opposition.
The Bulls need to win to secure a top-two finish, though even defeat would make it unlikely they would finish outside the top four.
But a win, coupled with a Munster loss to Ulster later in the evening would give the Bulls top spot on the log, and that is something they are relishing.
However, they would need to do their bit in that equation and that means getting past the Sharks and then hoping for a performance that would get them a bonus point and catapult them to the top.
While the Sharks win has definitely spiced up the contest, the Bulls are hardly overawed by the prospect of going to Durban and will believe in their own abilities to overcome a very tough Sharks side, if they choose to field their star players.
Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar, who has been at the forefront of that success and has underlined his own status as a rising star, says that while it is a big job to win against any Sharks team in Durban, it is not impossible.
“If you look at our position on the log it’s not too bad, but we still have a big job to do in Durban.
“It’s going to be an important one for us, to maybe go first or stay second on the log.
“We have to focus on ourselves and play the best rugby we can, regardless of what team they put out against us.
“They didn’t play their best rugby at the start of the season, but they are playing their best rugby at the end.
“If you want to win the trophy you have to win games like this; if you want to win a semifinal or final you’re going to have to win in SA, even if it’s away.”
Grobbelaar said the Bulls were hoping to face the Sharks’ best team, especially as it would serve as good preparation for the other challenges that would come their way in the playoffs.
“If they send their best team then we can measure ourselves against the best,” he said.
“We’ve seen in the past that when you go into playoff games and you have an easy game of running away with the scoreboard, teams tend to get a bit comfortable.
“We definitely don’t want an easy game, we want to get tested.
“With all respect to the Sharks, people always talk about an A team and a B team, but whoever they send out will be very strong in Durban.
“This is actually a difficult time to face them. They are starting to play their best rugby now.
“I don’t think they are going to go away or are satisfied with their season yet, even though they’ve won a trophy.”
Bulls gearing up for huge Sharks onslaught
Sharks’ recent run of form makes them a dangerous opposition
The Sharks’ victory in the EPCR Challenge Cup may have made them tougher opposition for the Bulls this weekend in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) match, but in reality the Bulls are even more hungry for victory on their trip to Durban.
The Bulls are sitting second on the log and while the Sharks’ lowly 13th spot might not normally pose problems, their recent run of form that led them to the Challenge Cup title last Friday makes them dangerous opposition.
The Bulls need to win to secure a top-two finish, though even defeat would make it unlikely they would finish outside the top four.
But a win, coupled with a Munster loss to Ulster later in the evening would give the Bulls top spot on the log, and that is something they are relishing.
However, they would need to do their bit in that equation and that means getting past the Sharks and then hoping for a performance that would get them a bonus point and catapult them to the top.
While the Sharks win has definitely spiced up the contest, the Bulls are hardly overawed by the prospect of going to Durban and will believe in their own abilities to overcome a very tough Sharks side, if they choose to field their star players.
Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar, who has been at the forefront of that success and has underlined his own status as a rising star, says that while it is a big job to win against any Sharks team in Durban, it is not impossible.
“If you look at our position on the log it’s not too bad, but we still have a big job to do in Durban.
“It’s going to be an important one for us, to maybe go first or stay second on the log.
“We have to focus on ourselves and play the best rugby we can, regardless of what team they put out against us.
“They didn’t play their best rugby at the start of the season, but they are playing their best rugby at the end.
“If you want to win the trophy you have to win games like this; if you want to win a semifinal or final you’re going to have to win in SA, even if it’s away.”
Grobbelaar said the Bulls were hoping to face the Sharks’ best team, especially as it would serve as good preparation for the other challenges that would come their way in the playoffs.
“If they send their best team then we can measure ourselves against the best,” he said.
“We’ve seen in the past that when you go into playoff games and you have an easy game of running away with the scoreboard, teams tend to get a bit comfortable.
“We definitely don’t want an easy game, we want to get tested.
“With all respect to the Sharks, people always talk about an A team and a B team, but whoever they send out will be very strong in Durban.
“This is actually a difficult time to face them. They are starting to play their best rugby now.
“I don’t think they are going to go away or are satisfied with their season yet, even though they’ve won a trophy.”
SuperSport.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.