Lions upbeat on beating Stormers in must-win URC clash

The Lions will train on Wednesday morning before casting their vote but they have drawn an even bigger X on the back of the Stormers whom they meet in a make or break United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Cape Town on Saturday.
Going into the last round of league matches the Lions need victory, and potentially a bonus point, if they are going to finish in the top eight and secure a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.
Defence coach Jaque Fourie, however, played down the need for an overly exuberant approach and mindset ahead of the clash at Cape Town Stadium.
“We made our plans. Now we need to go implement,” insisted Fourie. “We have to get a win, and a bonus point would be even better. We need a win, that is the crux of the matter.”
If anything, Fourie believes the team is unlikely to deviate from the battle plan that helped carry them to ninth place on the points table.
“We are only human so you will have that thought at the back of your head. We are process driven. If we do the stuff that we do through the week and do the basics, 90% of the time you come out victorious. Even though it is a big occasion we need to stick to our structures. The end result will take of itself.”
Though their defensive structures will remain unchanged, the Lions are mindful of the Stormers’ slick offload game. Dominating the home team in contact will be essential to the Lions’ overall strategy.
“It is about making better decisions at defensive breakdowns. We know they want to offload and get in behind you with quick ball,” said Fourie. “The challenge will be to stop them on the advantage line. You have to be in a dominant position to offload. Our challenge will be to physically man up. To break their momentum and put them on the back foot.”
Morne van den Berg. Picture: NOKWANDA/BACKPAGEPIX
Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg recognises the same danger. “They are good at broken play. They have good X-factor players. If you give them time they can bring X-factor.”
Though the Lions remain the only SA franchise to win in the URC against the Stormers in Cape Town, they go into the clash as underdogs. It is a tag that does not bother Fourie.
“Any team prefers to be the underdog. People don’t give you a chance and write you off. We all know when you have your back to the wall you have nothing to lose and become a more dangerous team.
“The last three games we played we gained a lot of confidence and this Saturday we just have to continue with that confidence and build on that.”
Van den Berg was keen to drive home the point the Lions have no reason not to travel to Cape Town with their chests out.
“I haven’t felt that tag this week,” said the scrumhalf. “In the camp we definitely don’t feel inferior.
“It is about being focused on the day. We have a plan. We have prepared well so far this week. It’s about knowing your job and doing your job. Don’t let external factors play a role and take ownership of what you need to do.”
Lions upbeat on beating Stormers in must-win URC clash
Lions need victory, and potentially a bonus point, to secure a place in the quarterfinals
