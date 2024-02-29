Tshituka holds trump card in Lions-Sharks clash

Former Lions player Vincent Tshituka will be back at his old home ground this weekend when he turns out for the Sharks against the Lions in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Vincent Tshituka has spent enough time in the Lions change room before a coastal derby to know what his former teammates will be cooking up for the Sharks in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Johannesburg.
The flank, who has played in the Sharks second row since moving to Durban two seasons ago, has had an injury-interrupted stint at his new franchise. But after coming off the bench against the Stormers two weeks ago, there is a good chance he may have a starting role at Ellis Park.
It is a ground he knows well and they are also opponents he knows well, with his brother Emmanuel — who will join him at the Sharks next season — a kingpin for the hosts.
Tshituka insists, though, that there will be no brotherly love when the teams clash.
He said he expected the Lions to use the altitude to their advantage by playing high-tempo rugby.
“With how things have gone for us this season, they’re definitely going to be in a place where they want to keep us down.
“They are not going to want to give us that breath of fresh air that we are so desperately looking for.
“It’s always been a physical contest against the Sharks; it’s never been a game that’s let anyone down physically.”
Tshituka said there would be no space for sentiment on Saturday. “It’s special for me going back to play the Lions at Ellis Park; they’ve played a big part in my career and life. They will always hold a special place in my heart. But I am not going there on the weekend as a friend; I am going there to get the job done.”
The motivation to get the job done will be reinforced by the fact that he will be playing against his brother. “It’s always an honour stepping out on the field with my brother. I cherish every moment, whether we’re in the same team or on opposite sides,” the 25-year-old said.
The Sharks head to Johannesburg in second-last position on the URC log and well behind the Lions.
The home team have plenty to play for. If they pick up some momentum from this point, they will feature strongly in the countout for the top eight places.
By contrast, the Sharks are playing only for pride as their lowly position means their route back into the elite Champions Cup cannot come through the URC. Their only route into that competition is to win the EPCR Challenge Cup, which they have a chance of doing after topping their group in the pool phases.
