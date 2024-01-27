Sport / Rugby

Rassie Erasmus in hospital after suffering chemical burns

Erasmus underwent a procedure after 'freak accident'

27 January 2024 - 12:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Rassie Erasmus. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

SA Rugby's Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is in hospital after a “freak accident”. 

Erasmus underwent a medical procedure after suffering chemical burns when using a “powerful detergent product,” according to a statement on the Springboks' X account.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks,” the post read. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Banxso announces official sponsorship of MMA ...
Sport
2.
Juergen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Everything starts somewhere: this ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
SA Rugby reveal exciting 2024 Springbok home Test ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: No mountain high enough for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Roy and Buttler shine as Paarl Royals crush MI Cape Town

Sport / Cricket

Century at Newlands was a special moment, says Hermann

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Big-name players and much fanfare kick off SA20

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.