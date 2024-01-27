Markets are now widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the next policy meeting
SA Rugby's Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is in hospital after a “freak accident”.
Erasmus underwent a medical procedure after suffering chemical burns when using a “powerful detergent product,” according to a statement on the Springboks' X account.
“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks,” the post read.
Rassie Erasmus in hospital after suffering chemical burns
Erasmus underwent a procedure after 'freak accident'
