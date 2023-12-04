High-octane pools named for Sevens rugby in Cape Town

The Blitzboks pose with the trophy after victory in the final against Argentina during the HSBC SVNS on December 3 2023 in Dubai. Picture: MARTIN DOKOUPIL/GETTY IMAGES
The two SA Sevens teams will both face the US on the opening day of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town on Saturday, with the pools announced shortly after the Blitzboks claimed a fifth consecutive title in Dubai on Sunday.
The Blitzboks, who beat Argentina 12-7 in the Dubai final, will run out in the Mother City as the top seeds for the tournament in pool A, with Ireland, US and Britain their opponents in what promises to be an action-packed day of sevens rugby at Cape Town Stadium.
In the men’s competition, Dubai runners-up Argentina will face Fiji, France and Spain in pool B, while defending champions Samoa will face old foes, New Zealand, as well as Australia and Canada in pool C.
The Springbok Women’s Sevens finished in a commendable 10th position in Dubai after being pipped by Japan in the ninth-place final. They will face France, Canada and the US in pool C, in what will be a daunting day for the home side.
France and Canada were losing semifinalists in Dubai and the US made it into the last eight, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Australia.
Their pool opponents aside, Springbok Women’s Sevens forward Rights Mkhari made a call to arms to their supporters to come and support the two home teams.
“We have always played here courtesy of being the hosts, but this time, we will compete as a core team and that makes a huge difference to us,” said Mkhari.
“Our event will not be a one-off opportunity for us and we will come into this as best prepared as we have ever been.
“We are also going to be very competitive, we showed that in Dubai this weekend. Imagine having a huge crowd supporting us in Cape Town. I am calling on all to come and support us, it will mean so much for our squad.”
HSBC SVNS Cape Town pools
Women: pool A: Australia, Fiji, Japan, Spain; pool B: New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, Britain; pool C: France, Canada, US, SA
Men: pool A: SA, Ireland, US, Britain; pool B: Argentina, Fiji, France, Spain; pool C: New Zealand, Samoa, Australia, Canada.
SA Rugby Communications
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.