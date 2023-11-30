Blitzboks eager to right the wrongs of last season

Blitzboks Sevens stalwart Impi Visser says they are primed to make up for last season’s disappointing run in the World Series. Picture: MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES
There are familiar comforts in Dubai for the Springbok Sevens rugby team, with the knowledge that a good track record and some passionate support await them at The Sevens Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
Despite that, the Blitzboks will not take anything for granted.
In fact, it is quite the opposite according to experienced forward Impi Visser, who said they are eager to right the wrongs of last season’s World Series.
The Blitzboks started off with a fine tournament win in Dubai, but did not meet their standards for the remainder of the series, nor those of their supporters, with only 12 wins in their last 30 outings.
That hurt was part of the determination and drive towards a better 2024 season, according to Visser.
“For our squad, Dubai has good memories,” Visser, who will be playing in his 33rd tournament, said.
“This will be my seventh appearance at the tournament, first with the Sevens Academy and later as a Blitzbok player on the World Series, with a couple of wins included.
“Many of us made our debuts here and handing out training jerseys to our two uncapped players, Quewin Nortjé and Katlego Letebele, at training reminded many of us how special this jersey and journey is.
“And that we did not always do the jersey proud last season.
“That hurt and will make us determined to use this opportunity to rectify that.”
The road to redemption started a couple of months ago with their preseason, where they worked hard and stayed focused on the task at hand.
“Yes, the hard work was done, and we did push ourselves very hard,” Visser said.
“Now that is done, we get the chance to play, and we are eager to do so.”
On the other side of the experience spectrum, Masande Mtshali is keen to use every opportunity to grow and contribute.
The 20-year-old, who played for the Junior Springboks in the World Rugby U20 Championship earlier this season, hopes to take the lessons from last year’s five tournament appearances, combined with the hard work done at training, into the new season.
“Dubai is a good place to start with that,” Mtshali said. “I have been here before and we feel comfortable with the surroundings and tournament set-up, so there will be no excuses.
“We really trained hard to prepare ourselves in the best possible way for the tournament.
“I feel ready to contribute in a positive and constructive way and to go and make the country proud, alongside the rest of the Blitzboks.”
The Springbok Sevens squad take on Samoa, Canada and New Zealand in pool A of the tournament.
Blitzboks eager to right the wrongs of last season
Sevens started off well in Dubai, but did not meet their standards for the rest of the series
There are familiar comforts in Dubai for the Springbok Sevens rugby team, with the knowledge that a good track record and some passionate support await them at The Sevens Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
Despite that, the Blitzboks will not take anything for granted.
In fact, it is quite the opposite according to experienced forward Impi Visser, who said they are eager to right the wrongs of last season’s World Series.
The Blitzboks started off with a fine tournament win in Dubai, but did not meet their standards for the remainder of the series, nor those of their supporters, with only 12 wins in their last 30 outings.
That hurt was part of the determination and drive towards a better 2024 season, according to Visser.
“For our squad, Dubai has good memories,” Visser, who will be playing in his 33rd tournament, said.
“This will be my seventh appearance at the tournament, first with the Sevens Academy and later as a Blitzbok player on the World Series, with a couple of wins included.
“Many of us made our debuts here and handing out training jerseys to our two uncapped players, Quewin Nortjé and Katlego Letebele, at training reminded many of us how special this jersey and journey is.
“And that we did not always do the jersey proud last season.
“That hurt and will make us determined to use this opportunity to rectify that.”
The road to redemption started a couple of months ago with their preseason, where they worked hard and stayed focused on the task at hand.
“Yes, the hard work was done, and we did push ourselves very hard,” Visser said.
“Now that is done, we get the chance to play, and we are eager to do so.”
On the other side of the experience spectrum, Masande Mtshali is keen to use every opportunity to grow and contribute.
The 20-year-old, who played for the Junior Springboks in the World Rugby U20 Championship earlier this season, hopes to take the lessons from last year’s five tournament appearances, combined with the hard work done at training, into the new season.
“Dubai is a good place to start with that,” Mtshali said. “I have been here before and we feel comfortable with the surroundings and tournament set-up, so there will be no excuses.
“We really trained hard to prepare ourselves in the best possible way for the tournament.
“I feel ready to contribute in a positive and constructive way and to go and make the country proud, alongside the rest of the Blitzboks.”
The Springbok Sevens squad take on Samoa, Canada and New Zealand in pool A of the tournament.
SA Rugby Communications
URC toughest yet, says Stormers coach Dobson
Springbok World Cup winners lead SA Rugby awards nominations
All Blacks should reconsider overseas eligibility rules, says Cane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Refreshed Willemse can spark stuttering Stormers
Vermeulen earmarked as potential Bok defence coach
Lions lose another star as siblings reunite
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.