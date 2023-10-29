Australia head coach Eddie Jones. Picture: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS
Paris — Eddie Jones has resigned as Australia coach in the wake of the calamitous World Cup campaign but wants one more job in charge of a Test team before retirement, the 63-year-old told The Australian newspaper.
Less than two weeks after saying he would honour his contract to lead the Wallabies until the next World Cup on home soil, the former Japan and England coach said he has agreed terms with Rugby Australia relating to his exit.
Jones told the paper his decision came as imminent changes to the system that underpins the ailing game in Australia looked unlikely to transpire in the short term.
The youthful Wallabies squad he selected exited the World Cup after a campaign that included back-to-back losses to Fiji and Wales in the earliest departure from the global showpiece for the twice-world champions. He had returned to Australia in January after being sacked by England last December but managed only two wins — against Georgia and Portugal — in nine matches.
Jones has been dogged by reports during the World Cup that he had been interviewed for a return as coach of Japan, the home nation of his mother and wife, which he has repeatedly denied.
“I haven’t got any job offer ... I’ve been living apart from my wife because she lives in Japan,” Jones told the newspaper. “I want to spend a bit of time with her. I want to stay married. I think at 63, I don’t want to get divorced.”
From December, he said he would “like to coach another international team, I’d like to coach one more team. One more cycle”.
Contacted by Reuters on Sunday, Rugby Australia said there was nothing to comment on or confirm.
Eddie Jones quits as Australia coach after World Cup debacle
The 63-year-old wants one more job in charge of a Test team before he retires
Paris — Eddie Jones has resigned as Australia coach in the wake of the calamitous World Cup campaign but wants one more job in charge of a Test team before retirement, the 63-year-old told The Australian newspaper.
Less than two weeks after saying he would honour his contract to lead the Wallabies until the next World Cup on home soil, the former Japan and England coach said he has agreed terms with Rugby Australia relating to his exit.
Jones told the paper his decision came as imminent changes to the system that underpins the ailing game in Australia looked unlikely to transpire in the short term.
The youthful Wallabies squad he selected exited the World Cup after a campaign that included back-to-back losses to Fiji and Wales in the earliest departure from the global showpiece for the twice-world champions. He had returned to Australia in January after being sacked by England last December but managed only two wins — against Georgia and Portugal — in nine matches.
Jones has been dogged by reports during the World Cup that he had been interviewed for a return as coach of Japan, the home nation of his mother and wife, which he has repeatedly denied.
“I haven’t got any job offer ... I’ve been living apart from my wife because she lives in Japan,” Jones told the newspaper. “I want to spend a bit of time with her. I want to stay married. I think at 63, I don’t want to get divorced.”
From December, he said he would “like to coach another international team, I’d like to coach one more team. One more cycle”.
Contacted by Reuters on Sunday, Rugby Australia said there was nothing to comment on or confirm.
Reuters
Stormers’ impressive start to URC continues with Scarlets demolition
Boks, and South Africa, on top of the world — again
Springboks make history with fourth Rugby World Cup win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.