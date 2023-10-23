Sport / Rugby

WATCH: Springboks make it to the final by the skin of their teeth

Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times’ rugby columnist Mark Keohane

23 October 2023 - 16:42
by Business Day TV
Steven Kitshoff, centre, of the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in Paris, France. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Steven Kitshoff, centre, of the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in Paris, France. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

In a gripping rugby showdown, England and SA clashed in a high-stakes match, with England initially leading but the Springboks making a late comeback.

This nail-biting action saw penalties, tries and scrum power deciding the outcome, leaving England’s fate hanging in the balance.

To discuss all the action, Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times’ rugby columnist Mark Keohane.

