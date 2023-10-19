Steward at fullback for England, Marler and Martin start against Boks

Paris — England have recalled fullback Freddie Steward to start in Saturday’s World Cup semifinal against SA, while Joe Marler and George Martin are drafted into the pack in the team named by coach Steve Borthwick on Thursday.

Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum move to the bench but there is no place in the squad for Marcus Smith, the starting fullback against Fiji. It was not initially clear whether Smith has been fit for selection after suffering a head injury in that game, though Steward was always likely to return.

England’s back-to-back player of the year is one of the best under the high ball in the game and is a sturdy defender. France struggled to deal with SA’s aerial bombardment in their quarterfinal but Steward will back his abilities.

The 22-year-old played 28 consecutive matches before being rested for the Chile game. He returned for the final pool match against Samoa before missing out against Fiji.