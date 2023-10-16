Sport / Rugby

WATCH: Springboks advance to RWC semi-finals

Business Day TV talks to Sunday Times rugby columnist, Mark Keohane

16 October 2023 - 21:01
Springbok players sing the national anthem before a match. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
In a Sunday evening blockbuster, South Africa beat the French national team by 29 to 28 in a nail-biting battle.

To unpack the action, Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times rugby columnist, Mark Keohane.

