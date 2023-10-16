France captain Dupont bemoans refereeing in Boks’ quarter win

They would have fancied their chances of beating England, who they thumped 53-10 at Twickenham in the Six Nations earlier this year. They would also have relished meeting New Zealand, whom they beat in the tournament opener, in the final.

The French did not go quietly into the night after their quarterfinal exit, however, and lamented the performance of referee Ben O’Keefe and his fellow Kiwi match officials.

“What did you think from the outside? It’s hard to say because there’s a lot of disappointment and frustration.

“We want to see the images again — which will give us even more disappointment and even more frustration — but I think some clear and obvious things weren’t whistled,” said captain Antoine Dupont.

“At crucial moments, we could have had a penalty. When you’ve gone forward 60m and you’re slowed down in the rucks, it’s pretty easy to whistle. I don't want to sound bitter, moaning about the refereeing because we lost the match, but I’m not sure the refereeing was up to the challenge.

“That doesn’t take anything away from the South Africans’ great game, who got on top of us at the breakdown. They played a great game.”

Their calm and measured head coach Fabien Galthié was also asked to contribute to the post-match debate.