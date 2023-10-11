Taking France to a dark place? Squeaky clean Boks think not, says Rassie

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus during the Springboks training session at Stade Omnisports du Chemin de Ronde in Croissy-sur-Seine in Paris on Tuesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Four years ago Sébastien Vahaamahina’s pointed elbow didn’t just knock Wales’ Aaron Wainwright in the face, but also a seemingly semifinal-bound France out of the Rugby World Cup.
The red card Jaco Peyper showed him in Oita altered the outcome of that match as Wales won 20-19. It is a point not lost on SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who this week nodded and said he remembers the game well.
While there is consensus that France’s discipline has improved immeasurably since then, Erasmus was asked if it will be a worthwhile exercise for the Boks to take the hosts to dark, uncomfortable places in Sunday’s quarterfinal at the Stade de France.
“The French are not playing a reckless game where they are on the edge of being too physical or high hits. What they do well is when they get close to [receiving] a high hit they really show that to the referee.
“They simulate sometimes, a little bit, which is clever and which is sometimes worth it when the referee’s comms go down or the TV doesn’t work at that specific time. I think they are clever at that, they are good at that. But they are not a team that lives on the dangerous edge,” said Erasmus without using the C-word.
He is shrewd enough not to call the hosts, who will have thousands of supporters on Sunday willing them on, cheats.
“They’re straightforward. They don’t play with tricks at scrums and mauls, they just physically man up, and those are the teams we respect and want to play against.”
But the Boks also have cleaned up their onfield act. They may yet have some work to do in the way they are perceived.
The Boks are yet to concede a yellow card in this tournament, and this did not happen by accident. Erasmus was keen to make the point that SA have developed more respect for the officials.
“We got it wrong, especially when we had the year off in 2020. Then we went through the [British & Irish] Lions series when communication was tough. Even when we played our 100th game against New Zealand [in Townsville, Queensland] we were in a bubble.
“World Rugby’s manager of referees could not be at the Lions series because of Covid-19. It was tough to get better. I guess on both sides it led to frustration.”
He explained a conversation with respected former referee Nigel Owens last year brought fresh insight.
“We don’t want people not to like us. It is the reason for us to sometimes do things differently and, in a way, get a response.
“What we learnt from that conversation, no matter if we’re right, the respect you show the referee you will get back from that referee, even if he makes mistakes or you make mistakes.”
The Boks adapted their game so referees have a clearer picture of what is unfolding. They would make the ball more visible.
“It is difficult to referee a maul and, similarly, if you rely on a scrum it is difficult to referee a scrum. He doesn’t have to figure out who is dominant and who’s not when there’s free-flowing passes and open [play] tries.
“Then the guys worked hard on level change [point of contact in tackle] and wrapping. No cards, and I think we are lying fourth in discipline with penalty count.
“We had to earn the respect back and it shows [now] it works both ways.”
While both teams’ discipline has improved, both teams were shown red cards the most recent time they clashed. Pieter-Steph du Toit received a contentious red for clearing out at the ruck while France captain Antoine Dupont was given his marching orders for an aerial collision.
That match in Marseille lingers in the mind of the Boks.
“It was a fantastic experience,” Erasmus said. “It was one of those matches we’ve lost that I almost felt most proud afterwards in the change room for the way players made plans.
“To be in that game until the last three, four minutes, definitely helped us, or I hope it helped us, for what we are going to get on Sunday. The biggest thing out of that, and out of my whole rugby and coaching career, is that was probably one of the most intense but delightful situations to be in. I’m sure Sunday is going to be the same.”
Taking France to a dark place? Squeaky clean Boks think not, says Rassie
Without using ‘cheat’, SA director of rugby diplomatically accuses hosts of simulating to emphasise high tackles to the referee
Four years ago Sébastien Vahaamahina’s pointed elbow didn’t just knock Wales’ Aaron Wainwright in the face, but also a seemingly semifinal-bound France out of the Rugby World Cup.
The red card Jaco Peyper showed him in Oita altered the outcome of that match as Wales won 20-19. It is a point not lost on SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who this week nodded and said he remembers the game well.
While there is consensus that France’s discipline has improved immeasurably since then, Erasmus was asked if it will be a worthwhile exercise for the Boks to take the hosts to dark, uncomfortable places in Sunday’s quarterfinal at the Stade de France.
“The French are not playing a reckless game where they are on the edge of being too physical or high hits. What they do well is when they get close to [receiving] a high hit they really show that to the referee.
“They simulate sometimes, a little bit, which is clever and which is sometimes worth it when the referee’s comms go down or the TV doesn’t work at that specific time. I think they are clever at that, they are good at that. But they are not a team that lives on the dangerous edge,” said Erasmus without using the C-word.
He is shrewd enough not to call the hosts, who will have thousands of supporters on Sunday willing them on, cheats.
“They’re straightforward. They don’t play with tricks at scrums and mauls, they just physically man up, and those are the teams we respect and want to play against.”
But the Boks also have cleaned up their onfield act. They may yet have some work to do in the way they are perceived.
The Boks are yet to concede a yellow card in this tournament, and this did not happen by accident. Erasmus was keen to make the point that SA have developed more respect for the officials.
“We got it wrong, especially when we had the year off in 2020. Then we went through the [British & Irish] Lions series when communication was tough. Even when we played our 100th game against New Zealand [in Townsville, Queensland] we were in a bubble.
“World Rugby’s manager of referees could not be at the Lions series because of Covid-19. It was tough to get better. I guess on both sides it led to frustration.”
He explained a conversation with respected former referee Nigel Owens last year brought fresh insight.
“We don’t want people not to like us. It is the reason for us to sometimes do things differently and, in a way, get a response.
“What we learnt from that conversation, no matter if we’re right, the respect you show the referee you will get back from that referee, even if he makes mistakes or you make mistakes.”
The Boks adapted their game so referees have a clearer picture of what is unfolding. They would make the ball more visible.
“It is difficult to referee a maul and, similarly, if you rely on a scrum it is difficult to referee a scrum. He doesn’t have to figure out who is dominant and who’s not when there’s free-flowing passes and open [play] tries.
“Then the guys worked hard on level change [point of contact in tackle] and wrapping. No cards, and I think we are lying fourth in discipline with penalty count.
“We had to earn the respect back and it shows [now] it works both ways.”
While both teams’ discipline has improved, both teams were shown red cards the most recent time they clashed. Pieter-Steph du Toit received a contentious red for clearing out at the ruck while France captain Antoine Dupont was given his marching orders for an aerial collision.
That match in Marseille lingers in the mind of the Boks.
“It was a fantastic experience,” Erasmus said. “It was one of those matches we’ve lost that I almost felt most proud afterwards in the change room for the way players made plans.
“To be in that game until the last three, four minutes, definitely helped us, or I hope it helped us, for what we are going to get on Sunday. The biggest thing out of that, and out of my whole rugby and coaching career, is that was probably one of the most intense but delightful situations to be in. I’m sure Sunday is going to be the same.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Adaptable Boks can attack or go to traditional ways, says Faf
No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown
Boks get calm Kiwi ref Ben O’Keefe against France
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.