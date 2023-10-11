Gatland revives Welsh fortunes in double-quick time

Paris — Wales coach Warren Gatland conceded being perplexed with how deep in the doldrums Wales were when he returned last December but has quickly turned around their fortunes and led them to a fourth successive Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.
Wales will battle Argentina in Marseille on Saturday for a place in the semis — a prospect that would have looked a long shot less than a year ago when Gatland was persuaded back into the Wales job after the sacking of compatriot Wayne Pivac.
The New Zealander, who had a 12-year spell in charge of Wales from 2007 to 2019, returned to find the Welsh in disarray with players threatening to strike amid an uncertain future for the professional game in the principality.
“I didn’t realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players,” Gatland said. “At the time if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.”
Initially, Gatland seemed to struggle to get a handle on the situation as Wales lost four of their five games at the Six Nations. But he has since used his considerable experience to effect remarkable change in double-quick time.
He has a record five World Cups as a coach. His first was with Ireland in 1999 and he took Wales to the semis in 2011 and 2019 and has learnt a thing or two about effective preparation.
Wales’ squad has been together since June, starting with training camps in the heat of Turkey and then the high altitude of the Swiss Alps, fostering a proper team spirit after putting to bed the rancour of the past months. “We had some home truths out there,” said experienced fullback Liam Williams.
Gatland’s recipe seems simple.
“Give the boys a bit of confidence and continuity and it just shows what you can do. I think we missed a vision and bit of clarity. It’s not rocket science,” explained centre Nick Tompkins, one of the stars of the side’s rapid revival.
Gatland, who turned 60 during the tournament in France, says the hard work offers Wales the ability to be “punching above our weight”.
“You get confidence from that and build momentum, which makes us even more dangerous,” he warned, with the clash against the Pumas a chance for further confirmation of his excellent coaching credentials.
Gatland revives Welsh fortunes in double-quick time
In December the coach found the Welsh in disarray, with players threatening to strike
Paris — Wales coach Warren Gatland conceded being perplexed with how deep in the doldrums Wales were when he returned last December but has quickly turned around their fortunes and led them to a fourth successive Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.
Wales will battle Argentina in Marseille on Saturday for a place in the semis — a prospect that would have looked a long shot less than a year ago when Gatland was persuaded back into the Wales job after the sacking of compatriot Wayne Pivac.
The New Zealander, who had a 12-year spell in charge of Wales from 2007 to 2019, returned to find the Welsh in disarray with players threatening to strike amid an uncertain future for the professional game in the principality.
“I didn’t realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players,” Gatland said. “At the time if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.”
Initially, Gatland seemed to struggle to get a handle on the situation as Wales lost four of their five games at the Six Nations. But he has since used his considerable experience to effect remarkable change in double-quick time.
He has a record five World Cups as a coach. His first was with Ireland in 1999 and he took Wales to the semis in 2011 and 2019 and has learnt a thing or two about effective preparation.
Wales’ squad has been together since June, starting with training camps in the heat of Turkey and then the high altitude of the Swiss Alps, fostering a proper team spirit after putting to bed the rancour of the past months. “We had some home truths out there,” said experienced fullback Liam Williams.
Gatland’s recipe seems simple.
“Give the boys a bit of confidence and continuity and it just shows what you can do. I think we missed a vision and bit of clarity. It’s not rocket science,” explained centre Nick Tompkins, one of the stars of the side’s rapid revival.
Gatland, who turned 60 during the tournament in France, says the hard work offers Wales the ability to be “punching above our weight”.
“You get confidence from that and build momentum, which makes us even more dangerous,” he warned, with the clash against the Pumas a chance for further confirmation of his excellent coaching credentials.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
World Rugby boss vows to close the gap — but not yet
Rugby Australia expected to endorse Jones’ risky business at World Cup
eMedia loses bid to screen Rugby World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.