Ben O'Keefe will referee the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between France and the Springboks at Stade de France on Sunday. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Ben O’Keefe, a Kiwi with a calm, easy-going demeanour, is the man who will have to drown out thousands of French voices in Sunday’s quarterfinal when the hosts take on the world champion Springboks at a frenzy-filled Stade de France.
The Boks have generally performed well with O’Keefe as the 31st person on the field.
O’Keefe has taken charge of nine Tests involving the Springboks with the green and gold winning six and drawing once. The last time he took charge of a Bok Test was in their pool B clash against Ireland last month. Earlier in the year he refereed their Test against Australia at Loftus.
How the referee is likely to react to crowd pressure with the hosts in action at the Stade de France in a knock-out match has come into sharper focus this week.
Paul Williams, James Doleman and TMO Brendon Pickerill complete the all-Kiwi panel for Sunday’s quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, SA’s Jaco Peyper will referee the first quarterfinal between Wales and Argentina at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday. This, incidentally will be his second quarterfinal after also refereeing Wales in their quarterfinal in 2019 when they beat France. He was, however, stood down for the semifinals after copping heavy criticism for posing for a picture with Wales fans the next morning.
Wayne Barnes (England) will referee Ireland vs New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis earlier on Saturday.
Boks get calm Kiwi ref Ben O’Keefe against France
SA’s Jaco Peyper to referee the first quarterfinal between Wales and Argentina
Ben O’Keefe, a Kiwi with a calm, easy-going demeanour, is the man who will have to drown out thousands of French voices in Sunday’s quarterfinal when the hosts take on the world champion Springboks at a frenzy-filled Stade de France.
The Boks have generally performed well with O’Keefe as the 31st person on the field.
O’Keefe has taken charge of nine Tests involving the Springboks with the green and gold winning six and drawing once. The last time he took charge of a Bok Test was in their pool B clash against Ireland last month. Earlier in the year he refereed their Test against Australia at Loftus.
How the referee is likely to react to crowd pressure with the hosts in action at the Stade de France in a knock-out match has come into sharper focus this week.
Paul Williams, James Doleman and TMO Brendon Pickerill complete the all-Kiwi panel for Sunday’s quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, SA’s Jaco Peyper will referee the first quarterfinal between Wales and Argentina at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday. This, incidentally will be his second quarterfinal after also refereeing Wales in their quarterfinal in 2019 when they beat France. He was, however, stood down for the semifinals after copping heavy criticism for posing for a picture with Wales fans the next morning.
Wayne Barnes (England) will referee Ireland vs New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis earlier on Saturday.
Mathieu Raynal (France) will take charge of the third quarterfinal between England and Fiji in Marseille on Sunday at 5pm.
O’Keefe and Raynal will referee in the quarterfinals for the first time.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Adaptable Boks can attack or go to traditional ways, says Faf
No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown
France vs Boks: a clash that will break new ground and hearts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.