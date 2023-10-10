Adaptable Boks can attack or go to traditional ways, says Faf

Faf de Klerk during a Springbok training session at Rugby Club Toulonnais Campus in Toulon, France. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Paris — Rugby World Cup knock-out matches are usually tense, tight affairs. It is about pragmatism, not panache or pyrotechnics.
The Bok game has traditionally been built around the power of their forwards and keeping the ball under its protective blanket. But over the past year or so this changed as they called on the skill and guile of their backs.
With Manie Libbok at flyhalf the Boks have averaged 32.5 points per match, while the previous about 10 Tests they scored 26 points per game.
This raises the question: will they yield to their new-found exuberance in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against France on Sunday, or will gravitation pull them back to the demands of knock-out rugby?
“I don’t think we have chosen a specific path,” said scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.
He is the player who will have to execute which path the Boks are likely to follow. In 2019 Springbok fans were exasperated at the sight of De Klerk signalling his intention to send the ball skyward for another kick and chase.
They have come a long way from Japan.
“It will depend on the situation; where the game is, and what the game is like and what’s needed from us,” De Klerk said. “If we need to go to the old traditional ways we can do that and if we need to have a go we can also do that.”
De Klerk said previously how enjoyable it is now to watch the backs operate off the leash.
More firepower
“In the past we could only bank on the big boys up front but now we have a lot more to offer, a lot more to our game plan, a lot more plays we have banked over the last few years. It is a great position we find ourselves in to know we have the skills in all the departments and that we can lean on anything if we need to. It will go down to what is needed on the day.”
The Bok arsenal now carries more firepower. Either way, De Klerk is thrilled they have options.
“It might need a 50m maul, an outstanding try from [Cheslin] Kolbe from his own try line. We are lucky to be in this situation.”
France, of course, have also evolved under head coach Fabien Galthié. Even before he took over their discipline was addressed, though not entirely restored. They are no longer prone to moments of logic-defying indiscretion.
Their game has also come on in leaps. Their game management is sharp, though the loss of Romain Ntamack remains a huge blow. His try-scoring ratio for club and country is incomparable.
Fellow club and Test game breaker Antoine Dupont is expected to make a highly publicised return from a facial fracture at the Stade de France on Sunday. What influence he might wield remains to be seen.
Though they have spectacular game-breakers and power-hitters in key positions, France’s game is rooted in pragmatism.
They would probe for three, sometimes four phases in centrefield but then their default setting compels them to use the boot. Favourable field position brings their power game into play, though the loss of Paul Willemse in the second row robs them of bulk and impact in the tight loose.
France have also built depth. It is testament to their ability to expand their player pool that they have been able to absorb the injuries they have suffered over the last few months.
The Springboks and France have built up to this moment for some time. Both are well coached and play with power and precision. Tactically, though it may come down to who blinks first.
