Sport / Rugby

Ireland shrug off forward-heavy Springbok plan

Assistant coach Simon Easterby believes they have enough to counter the Boks’ muscle

21 September 2023 - 14:19
by NICK SAID
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby during a press conference at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on September 15 2023. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby during a press conference at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on September 15 2023. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

Ireland won’t change their plans after SA selected seven forwards on their bench for the Rugby World Cup Pool B showdown on Saturday and believe they have enough to counter the Springboks’ muscle, assistant coach Simon Easterby said.

SA used seven forwards off the bench to great effect when they inflicted a record 35-7 defeat on New Zealand in a warm-up game in London last month, but Easterby says Ireland will stick to their own plans.

“Every team has a strategy and it’s up to them to believe that is the right thing for each game,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“They believe that’s the way they need to set themselves out to beat us on Saturday, just like we will be planning the way to beat SA.

“It’s a talking point. I don’t think it changes anything for us. Hindsight will say whether it was the right or wrong thing to do.”

The game is likely to decide who finishes top of the group and all but ensure quarterfinal qualification for the victor.

“We always knew this was going to be the pivotal game leading up to Scotland [in their final pool match] two weeks after,” Easterby said.

“We are just going about our business. We are really confident and trust what we have been doing, not just recently but in the last two and a half years. This is what we have been building towards.”

Ireland go into the game as the number one ranked team in the world and on a run of 15 games without defeat, but come up against a SA team that has only conceded two tries in their past eight World Cup games.

“We know that when we play well and in a certain way we will be difficult to play against and difficult to beat. We will be looking to implement a lot of the stuff that you’ll have seen over the last couple of years in what we do on Saturday,” Easterby said.

Reuters

Springboks could opt for brawn against Ireland

Rassie Erasmus says a 7-1 split between forwards and backs cannot be ruled out
Sport
1 day ago

‘He’s helluva vital’: the spectre of Sexton looms large in Boks camp

Despite all his achievements at flyhalf, he is yet to get Ireland beyond the quarterfinals of the World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie dismisses frock froth as Boks wear all-white jersey for Ireland

The World Cup champions will run out on Saturday as if they are attending a physical training class
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Savage clarifies Gauteng position after Bortz ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Riveiro optimistic Pirates can take on Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mthethwa will bring stability, says Ntseki as ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Nortjé and Magala to miss out on World Cup
Sport / Cricket
5.
Ireland shrug off forward-heavy Springbok plan
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Bok shooter Libbok is in everyone’s crosshairs

Sport / Rugby

Rugby fans watch World Cup games in ‘spectacular’ numbers

Sport / Rugby

Bomb Squad+ a question — again — of Boks’ innovation and evolution

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.