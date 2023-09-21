Boks hold the line amid scrimmage over scrum

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has brushed aside suggestions that his team’s scrum is not entirely above board.
The Ireland camp ramped up prematch hype ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup pool B match with the suggestion that match officials should pay careful attention to the Bok engagement at the scrum and its standing in relation to the laws.
In typical fashion, Nienaber noted he is oblivious to the comments. “I haven’t seen anything. I’m not in the media. I think if you look at it and I can just go historically over the last couple of games that we’ve played this year — because that would be the props that would be in the same match — we haven’t seen that there’s been any issues with previous officials.”
The Boks are all too aware the game is likely to be a tightly contested affair — as was the case when they last met in November. A high penalty count for either team will put them out of the contest.
“When two top teams play each other, discipline is important. Not just keeping 15 players on the field but discipline in general.
“But cards can also cut both ways, as it did in the England versus Argentina game. When we played France last year it didn’t,” said Nienaber about the match against Les Bleus in which Antoine Dupont and Pieter-Steph du Toit got red-carded.
The Boks narrowly lost that game in Marseille, as they did a week earlier against Ireland in Dublin. Those two matches, however, presented the Boks with valuable insight into two teams they were likely to meet at this World Cup.
“We learnt a lot. Obviously, we didn’t do well enough to win,” said Bok captain Siya Kolisi about the defeat in Dublin. “We’ve changed a lot from that game. It’s a proper time to play against them now. They are on fire, they are playing really well, and we are hitting our stride as well.”
The sentiment was expressed at the time that the Boks were going into that clash a little undercooked, with several Japan-based players not properly up to speed.
One of the major differences from the Dublin clash and Saturday’s in Paris is the change in personnel.
The Bok team that lost 19-16 that day featured hooker Malcolm Marx, lock Lood de Jager, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and wing Makazole Mapimpi, while utility back Damian Willemse played flyhalf rather than fullback, and Cheslin Kolbe fullback rather than wing.
Moreover, it isn’t just changing faces but the way in which the Boks assemble their personnel reflects a shift. Several pundits have voiced their disapproval at the Springboks’ deployment of seven forwards and just one back on their bench.
Whether the brickbats arrived from a moral or safety angle, Nienaber shrugged. “Whenever there is innovation in any sport, it gets reaction, positive and negative. This is obviously unique. This is the first time someone has announced a team with seven forwards and one back on the bench.”
The Boks were forced into a similar formation at the 11th hour against the All Blacks in London.
“In terms of player safety, I don’t get that. Nothing stops anyone else from doing it. It will be sad day if innovation that is in the laws of the game gets changed. I don’t think it has any bearing on player safety.”
Boks hold the line amid scrimmage over scrum
Coach Jacques Nienaber brushes aside Irish calls for scrutiny of SA’s conduct
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has brushed aside suggestions that his team’s scrum is not entirely above board.
The Ireland camp ramped up prematch hype ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup pool B match with the suggestion that match officials should pay careful attention to the Bok engagement at the scrum and its standing in relation to the laws.
In typical fashion, Nienaber noted he is oblivious to the comments. “I haven’t seen anything. I’m not in the media. I think if you look at it and I can just go historically over the last couple of games that we’ve played this year — because that would be the props that would be in the same match — we haven’t seen that there’s been any issues with previous officials.”
The Boks are all too aware the game is likely to be a tightly contested affair — as was the case when they last met in November. A high penalty count for either team will put them out of the contest.
“When two top teams play each other, discipline is important. Not just keeping 15 players on the field but discipline in general.
“But cards can also cut both ways, as it did in the England versus Argentina game. When we played France last year it didn’t,” said Nienaber about the match against Les Bleus in which Antoine Dupont and Pieter-Steph du Toit got red-carded.
The Boks narrowly lost that game in Marseille, as they did a week earlier against Ireland in Dublin. Those two matches, however, presented the Boks with valuable insight into two teams they were likely to meet at this World Cup.
“We learnt a lot. Obviously, we didn’t do well enough to win,” said Bok captain Siya Kolisi about the defeat in Dublin. “We’ve changed a lot from that game. It’s a proper time to play against them now. They are on fire, they are playing really well, and we are hitting our stride as well.”
The sentiment was expressed at the time that the Boks were going into that clash a little undercooked, with several Japan-based players not properly up to speed.
One of the major differences from the Dublin clash and Saturday’s in Paris is the change in personnel.
The Bok team that lost 19-16 that day featured hooker Malcolm Marx, lock Lood de Jager, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and wing Makazole Mapimpi, while utility back Damian Willemse played flyhalf rather than fullback, and Cheslin Kolbe fullback rather than wing.
Moreover, it isn’t just changing faces but the way in which the Boks assemble their personnel reflects a shift. Several pundits have voiced their disapproval at the Springboks’ deployment of seven forwards and just one back on their bench.
Whether the brickbats arrived from a moral or safety angle, Nienaber shrugged. “Whenever there is innovation in any sport, it gets reaction, positive and negative. This is obviously unique. This is the first time someone has announced a team with seven forwards and one back on the bench.”
The Boks were forced into a similar formation at the 11th hour against the All Blacks in London.
“In terms of player safety, I don’t get that. Nothing stops anyone else from doing it. It will be sad day if innovation that is in the laws of the game gets changed. I don’t think it has any bearing on player safety.”
Ireland call up Gibson-Park for showdown with SA
Ireland shrug off forward-heavy Springbok plan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Bok shooter Libbok is in everyone’s crosshairs
Rugby fans watch World Cup games in ‘spectacular’ numbers
Bomb Squad+ a question — again — of Boks’ innovation and evolution
Springboks could opt for brawn against Ireland
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.