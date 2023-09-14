Sexton eyes scoring record against Tonga

Johnny Sexton of Ireland places the ball ahead of a conversion attempt during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Ireland and Romania at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on September 9 2023 in Bordeaux, France. Picture: ALEX LIVESEY/GETTY IMAGES
Nantes — Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been named in their team to face Tonga, giving the flyhalf an opportunity to become his nation’s record points scorer in their World Cup Pool B clash at the Stade de le Beaujoire in Nantes on Saturday.
Coach Andy Farrell has made a number of changes to the side that ran in 12 tries in an 82-8 rout of Romania in their opening game, with world player of the year Josh van der Flier and wing Mack Hansen restored to the starting line-up.
Conor Murray comes in for James Gibson-Park at scrumhalf with Ronan Kelleher picked at hooker in place of Rob Herring, while the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose is left unchanged.
After a 24-point haul against Romania, the 38-year-old Sexton needs 10 more points to overhaul the 1,083 racked up by his predecessor Ronan O’Gara.
With the Tongans set to enter the fray this weekend, the Irish top the pool ahead of SA, who beat fourth-placed Scotland 18-3 in their opener. Romania are bottom.
Ireland squad: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris
Replacements: Rob Herring, David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw
Reuters
