Sport / Rugby

Sexton eyes scoring record against Tonga

14 September 2023 - 19:31
by Philip O'Connor
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Johnny Sexton of Ireland places the ball ahead of a conversion attempt during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Ireland and Romania at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on September 9 2023 in Bordeaux, France. Picture: ALEX LIVESEY/GETTY IMAGES
Johnny Sexton of Ireland places the ball ahead of a conversion attempt during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Ireland and Romania at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on September 9 2023 in Bordeaux, France. Picture: ALEX LIVESEY/GETTY IMAGES

Nantes — Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been named in their team to face Tonga, giving the flyhalf an opportunity to become his nation’s record points scorer in their World Cup Pool B clash at the Stade de le Beaujoire in Nantes on Saturday.

Coach Andy Farrell has made a number of changes to the side that ran in 12 tries in an 82-8 rout of Romania in their opening game, with world player of the year Josh van der Flier and wing Mack Hansen restored to the starting line-up.

Conor Murray comes in for James Gibson-Park at scrumhalf with Ronan Kelleher picked at hooker in place of Rob Herring, while the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose is left unchanged.

After a 24-point haul against Romania, the 38-year-old Sexton needs 10 more points to overhaul the 1,083 racked up by his predecessor Ronan O’Gara.

With the Tongans set to enter the fray this weekend, the Irish top the pool ahead of SA, who beat fourth-placed Scotland 18-3 in their opener. Romania are bottom.

Ireland squad: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray, Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Rob Herring, David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw

Reuters

‘Sharp’ Wales flyhalf Anscombe to finally make his World Cup bow

The 32-year-old missed the 2019 World Cup in Japan when he was injured in the warm-up fixtures
Sport
11 hours ago

Bok hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of World Cup

Injury robs team of one of its most valuable assets for the remainder of the tournament
Sport
12 hours ago

Nienaber does a complete Bok overhaul

Coach makes 14 changes for Romania match and selects four scrumhalves
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Boks hope versatility can pull them through
Sport / Rugby
2.
Sexton eyes scoring record against Tonga
Sport / Rugby
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Canoe marathon teen queens share ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Proteas bowlers are improving, insists Maharaj
Sport / Cricket
5.
Springboks are dressed to the nines
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Boks hope versatility can pull them through

Sport / Rugby

Springboks are dressed to the nines

Sport / Rugby

Namibia make four changes for New Zealand game

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.