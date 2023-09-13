All Blacks want more time with the ball in soggy World Cup

The All Blacks are hoping for more time with the ball in play in World Cup matches so their renowned fitness can come into play as they look to kick-start their campaign after the opening loss to France.

Injured centre Jordie Barrett complained on Monday that the ball had been in play for just 27 minutes of the tournament-opener against the hosts last Friday and scrum coach Greg Feek concurred on Tuesday.

“Yes, we would like to play more footy,” he told reporters in the build-up to their second Pool A match against Namibia in Toulouse on Friday.

“Certainly, we want to get into a fast-paced game that suits the style we love to play. I think it was 44 minutes during one of the [Bledisloe Cup games against Australia], so it’s a big difference.”