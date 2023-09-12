Scrum coach’s ‘Human’ touch did it for SA at World Cup

Toulon — DaanHuman’s views on scrumming are as firm as his handshake. A steely stare from under his now trademark bucket hat accompanies a granite grip.
It was also from under that hat that he delivered halftime words of wisdom he claims are not for publication. He brought his Human touch to a situation that demanded it.
The Boks conceded two scrum penalties just before halftime in their Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland, with the second giving Gregor Townsend’s team the opportunity to halve the South Africans’ lead.
The Boks however, wrested back the initiative in the scrum and other key areas of forward combat.
Asked what his emotions were like just before and after the break Human said, “That is quite a personal question. We lost that scrum just before halftime. It was the right thing happening at the right time in the game. Just after halftime, the momentum swing was towards us.
“I suppose one could say we were a bit lucky.” The timing of those Bok indiscretions had allowed for quick intervention. “Unfortunately we gave away that penalty. The halftime talk was very important in the changing room. I don’t think I can repeat what I said there.
“We all know what we are capable of doing. We must stick to what we do. We mustn’t think something will happen by itself, never. If you do, it is time to move on.”
Helluva job
Human had high praise for Scotland’s pack, who he said had improved immeasurably while under scrum coach Pieter de Villiers.
“We were up against a pack that was in sync and Pieter de Villiers is doing a helluva job there. Maybe we are at 65%, maybe 60% after this performance. We gave away penalties and free kicks too. We can definitely improve.
“Their mentality must be close to ours. Pieter is a world-class coach. I told Pierre Schoeman [one of Scotland’s SA-born props] from the end-of-year tour 2021 they are 200% better. We got it right and we walked away with a lot of penalties in that November Test. It was not the case tonight.”
Though they gained the upper hand in the second half, hooker Malcolm Marx agreed the Boks have some revision to do this week.
“There are a lot of things we feel we can improve on,” said Marx, who momentarily had to leave the field to have three stitches in his forehead.
The second-half turnaround, though, has given them a base to build on. “The scrum was pretty unbelievable in the second half. We wanted to rectify that.
“Every scrum is different. You can’t ponder on a mistake or when something went wrong. You have to pick your head up. They were physical and they did make it tough for us.”
Solid tighthead
Human was asked about tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and his anchoring role in the squad. “It is hard to talk on behalf of him,” he said. “Frans is a very solid tighthead in world rugby. In a way he was disappointed, maybe in himself and for the team.
“We never have a go at one guy. It is a team thing. That is one of the greatest front rows. It is awesome to be able to put them on. We just had a little luck in the second half, but we are very happy with the win.”
And the way they scrummed in the second half?
“I think there is still room for improvement. We must look at ourselves. We can look at the opposition, but there are a lot of things we can rectify in our own system.”
Scrum coach’s ‘Human’ touch did it for SA at World Cup
After conceding two penalties before halftime against Scotland, the Boks wrested back the initiative
Toulon — Daan Human’s views on scrumming are as firm as his handshake. A steely stare from under his now trademark bucket hat accompanies a granite grip.
It was also from under that hat that he delivered halftime words of wisdom he claims are not for publication. He brought his Human touch to a situation that demanded it.
The Boks conceded two scrum penalties just before halftime in their Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland, with the second giving Gregor Townsend’s team the opportunity to halve the South Africans’ lead.
The Boks however, wrested back the initiative in the scrum and other key areas of forward combat.
Asked what his emotions were like just before and after the break Human said, “That is quite a personal question. We lost that scrum just before halftime. It was the right thing happening at the right time in the game. Just after halftime, the momentum swing was towards us.
“I suppose one could say we were a bit lucky.” The timing of those Bok indiscretions had allowed for quick intervention. “Unfortunately we gave away that penalty. The halftime talk was very important in the changing room. I don’t think I can repeat what I said there.
“We all know what we are capable of doing. We must stick to what we do. We mustn’t think something will happen by itself, never. If you do, it is time to move on.”
Helluva job
Human had high praise for Scotland’s pack, who he said had improved immeasurably while under scrum coach Pieter de Villiers.
“We were up against a pack that was in sync and Pieter de Villiers is doing a helluva job there. Maybe we are at 65%, maybe 60% after this performance. We gave away penalties and free kicks too. We can definitely improve.
“Their mentality must be close to ours. Pieter is a world-class coach. I told Pierre Schoeman [one of Scotland’s SA-born props] from the end-of-year tour 2021 they are 200% better. We got it right and we walked away with a lot of penalties in that November Test. It was not the case tonight.”
Though they gained the upper hand in the second half, hooker Malcolm Marx agreed the Boks have some revision to do this week.
“There are a lot of things we feel we can improve on,” said Marx, who momentarily had to leave the field to have three stitches in his forehead.
The second-half turnaround, though, has given them a base to build on. “The scrum was pretty unbelievable in the second half. We wanted to rectify that.
“Every scrum is different. You can’t ponder on a mistake or when something went wrong. You have to pick your head up. They were physical and they did make it tough for us.”
Solid tighthead
Human was asked about tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and his anchoring role in the squad. “It is hard to talk on behalf of him,” he said. “Frans is a very solid tighthead in world rugby. In a way he was disappointed, maybe in himself and for the team.
“We never have a go at one guy. It is a team thing. That is one of the greatest front rows. It is awesome to be able to put them on. We just had a little luck in the second half, but we are very happy with the win.”
And the way they scrummed in the second half?
“I think there is still room for improvement. We must look at ourselves. We can look at the opposition, but there are a lot of things we can rectify in our own system.”
High praise for Libbok in spite of missed kicks
Rassie red flags go up over red light show by Boks
Rugby World Cup off to a flyer after memorable weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Peripheral Boks to get game time against Romania
Etzebeth says he’s fine, major Boks ticked in Provence
Boks bash their way to win over gritty Scotland
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.