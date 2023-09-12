Etzebeth injury has Bok brains trust twitchy

He has since been sent for a scan, but even before the results were out director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said he believed the injury should keep the most capped player in the squad out for up to 10 days.

The Boks’ enforcer was not earmarked to play against Romania on Sunday anyway, so he can focus on rest and recovery ahead of the crunch clash against Ireland on September 23 in Paris.

“At this stage, it looks like a seven to 10-day injury like Jean Kleyn was, and like Canan [Moodie] was,” said Erasmus.

“So there is some time to manage him, but the scans will give us a definite on it. We might find out it’s much more serious, but at this stage, it looks like a 10-day injury.”

Erasmus said they will have 100% clarity after the scan.

“Then we’ll have to make the right call because we can’t have players who are 70% or 80% [who don’t] turn to a 100% in the next seven to 10 days. We will have to think clearly.

“It’s always tough in a game like that — the opening game of the World Cup — but I do like the honesty when he said ‘Guys, I’ve got a sore shoulder’.

“You know that an 85% Eben won’t be able to contain a team like Scotland.”