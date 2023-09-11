All Blacks skipper Cane unlikely to face Namibia

Sam Cane of New Zealand looks on, after being replaced in the starting line-up after picking up an injury, prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Pool A match between France and New Zealand at Stade de France on September 08 2023. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Lyon — The All Blacks are taking a cautious approach to captain Sam Cane’s recovery from the back injury that forced him to miss the World Cup opener, forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Monday, making him unlikely to face Namibia on Friday.
The three-time world champions will be desperate for a convincing win over the Africans after losing 27-13 to hosts France last Friday but Ryan said they would not be taking any chances with the health of openside flanker Cane.
“He didn’t train today, he got through a bit of running work and we’ll reassess him tomorrow,” Ryan told reporters in Lyon.
“We’ve got to get him right, and now’s the chance to do that. We won’t be taking any risks with the skip because he’s important to us.”
Centre Jordie Barrett also looks like an unlikely starter for Friday’s match after only resuming full training on Monday as he completes his rehabilitation from a knee joint issue.
“It’s coming along pretty good. Obviously been a slow 10 or 14 days but yes, it’s on the improve. So yeah, just day by day,” Barrett said. “It’s not all doom and gloom. It’s a long tournament and our team’s in a good spot this week.”
Injured flanker Shannon Frizell and prop Tyrell Lomax will not be available for the second Pool A match in Toulouse but Ethan Blackadder was to arrive in Lyon later on Monday to bolster the loose forward stocks.
“Ethan, he’ll step in and bring plenty of energy,” lock Scott Barrett said. “An engine that just keeps chugging like a diesel, I guess. Yeah, that’s what he brings, and the boys love what he does.”
Scott Barrett said discipline had been a major focus of the team’s review of the France match, in which the All Blacks were penalised 12 times to four penalties against the French.
He did not shy away from the fact that the All Blacks pack had been “outpowered” by SA in their final warm-up in London in August and acknowledged they had improvements to make after losing a first-ever pool match at the Stade de France.
“I don’t think we’re lacking any determination, there’s plenty of hunger and drive in the group,” he said.
“Twickenham, that hurt. I guess we weren’t up to the mark physically. But on Saturday night, I think here’s a few little games being played, particularly around the scrums, but we’ve got to adapt and keep moving forward.”
Reuters
