2023 Rugby World Cup
Rugby unites again at mega World Cup opener in Paris
Les Blues and All Blacks seek glory and redemption as 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off
07 September 2023 - 17:51
Toulon — Champions in their respective hemispheres France and New Zealand will perhaps fittingly kick off the 2023 Rugby World Cup amid the din inside the gloriously lit theatre that is the Stade de France on Friday night.
The match signals the start of the tournament that brings the rugby world in union for the first time since it was so cruelly divided by the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic...
