Boks locked and loaded for World Cup opener, says Kolbe

With their sights firmly fixed on the big prize, the Springboks are locked and loaded and will come flying out of the blocks against Scotland in their opening Rugby World Cup clash on Sunday, wing Cheslin Kolbe says.
All eyes will be on the world champions and Kolbe is confident SA will deliver against a dangerous Scottish outfit looking to upset the odds at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille (5.45pm).
“There is a lot of excitement in the Bok group,” Kolbe said. “There will always be expectations from the public. But we won four years ago and if we want to replicate that, it will take a lot of hard work, commitment and sacrifices from each one of us.
“There is pressure, of course, but we see it as positive pressure. For us, we just have to prepare as well as we can and buy into the plan, and ensure we follow through with that from the first game.”
Kolbe said he is delighted to be in Toulon, a place he admitted is particularly special for him after playing and shining at the club.
“It was unreal approaching Toulon by ferry from Corsica,” he said. “I’m happy to be back here. It’s a special place. I was here for two years and I made unbelievable memories in that time, so it’s good to be back here with the Boks.”
Bok hardman Duane Vermeulen said the Boks will be wary of the threat posed by mercurial Scottish flyhalf Finn Russell.
“He’s a magician with a ball in hand. He’s got a massive playbook in his head and is just a fantastic individual player. Scotland love to play on quick ball and Finn Russell is the kingpin in that position.
“He’s a guy we really have to sit down and have video sessions on and have a look at what he does.”
Bok wing Canan Moodie said he was enjoying every moment of being in the Bok squad. “It’s a dream come true to be here.
“In 2019 I was still in school watching these guys win the World Cup, and now I get to wear the kit with the 2019 winner’s badge on it. So it’s very special and I’m very fortunate to be here.
“The long wait is over. We did everything we could in Corsica to ensure we could hit the ground running here in Toulon, and the conditions were pretty tough, but it’s what we expect this side as well.
“All in all, we are well prepared in terms of what we are expecting in the World Cup.”
Boks locked and loaded for World Cup opener, says Kolbe
SA wing confident of beating the quick-ball loving Scots
