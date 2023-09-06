Sport / Rugby

Lienert-Brown in as All Blacks make three changes for France opener

He replaces Jordie Barrett at inside-centre and will play his second Test of the year alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield for the clash at Stade de France

06 September 2023 - 19:05 Nick Mulvenney
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Paris -  Anton Lienert-Brown replaced the injured Jordie Barrett at inside-centre in one of three changes to the New Zealand starting side for the World Cup opener against hosts France on Friday.

Barrett has been struggling with a knee problem and did not train this week so Lienert-Brown will play his second Test of the year alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield for the blockbuster clash at Stade de France.

Codie Taylor returns at hooker after a hamstring issue and Nepo Laulala comes in at tighthead prop for Tyrel Lomax, who needed 30 stitches in a cut to his leg after the crushing loss to SA in New Zealand’s final warm-up.

In the back row, Dalton Papali’i, who usually plays on the openside, starts as blindside flanker with Shannon Frizell still ruled out by a hamstring issue.

Reuters

New Zealand squad: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Dalton Papali’i, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

EDITORIAL: Rugby World Cup fever trumps ‘Madiba’ version

Never before has the competition been so wide open, with at least four teams having a credible chance of winning it
Opinion
17 hours ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Canan Moodie, the Boks’ centre of attention

The 20-year-old player is set to star in his maiden World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

France tightens security ahead of Rugby World Cup

Up to 7,000 guards are to be deployed to help avoid a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final chaos
Sport
2 days ago
