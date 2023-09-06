Sport / Rugby

Boks pick Willemse over Le Roux for World Cup opener

Versatile fullback is preferred against Scotland, who are likely to take the game to SA with ball in hand

06 September 2023 - 19:53 NICK SAID
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Marseille — SA have selected Damian Willemse at fullback and opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench for the opening game of their Rugby World Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.

Willie le Roux, the long-time first-choice No 15 for the Springboks, is among the replacements with the versatile Willemse preferred against Scotland, who are likely to take the game to SA with ball in hand.

Wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe make up a pacy back three, and Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are a change to the centre pairing from the side that thumped New Zealand by a record 35-7 in their final warm-up game in London.

Jasper Wiese takes over at No 8 from 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen, who drops to the bench, but the rest of the pack remains the same with the only other back among the replacements scrumhalf Grant Williams.

SA squad: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux.

Reuters

Boks remain grounded and focused, says Moodie

Centre says team has not fallen into the trap of getting carried away by their success
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Bok demolition of Kiwi pack shows big SA men are top dogs

All Black forwards make some but not enough progress under new assistant coach Jason Ryan after last August’s blowout in Mbombela
Opinion
1 week ago

Record-breaking Boks flex muscles to crush All Blacks in Twickenham

New Zealand were scorched by a South African pack that was carefully assembled for this clash
Sport
1 week ago
